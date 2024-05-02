No more Thai hunks at Tanglin restaurant from May 3 to 5 due to 'rejected entry' into S'pore

Sathanee Mee Hoi, a popular restaurant in Bangkok, is collaborating with Mr Mookata to open Mr Mookata Plus, a Thai barbecue joint in Singapore.

For those who are unfamiliar with Sathanee Mee Hoi, the eatery is known for its hunky and scantily clad male staff.

As part of its grand opening, four Thai hunks were slated to appear at the new restaurant from May 3 to 5.

Unfortunately, that won't happen anymore.

According to a May 2 message from Mr Mookata Plus, the Thai hunks were "rejected entry" into Singapore due to "unforeseen circumstances".

As of 3:20pm, the Thai hunks had already taken their flight back to Thailand.

Sorry for inconvenience caused

Therefore, the Thai hunks won't be part of the three-day grand opening.

"We apologise to only inform you now as we have also been waiting for [a] reply since their arrival at 9am today."

Mr Mookata Plus mentioned that there will still be more than 10 "Singapore hunks".

Top image from Mr Mookata Plus