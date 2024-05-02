Back

No more Thai hunks at Tanglin restaurant from May 3 to 5 due to 'rejected entry' into S'pore

There are Singapore hunks though.

Fasiha Nazren | May 02, 2024, 04:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Sathanee Mee Hoi, a popular restaurant in Bangkok, is collaborating with Mr Mookata to open Mr Mookata Plus, a Thai barbecue joint in Singapore.

For those who are unfamiliar with Sathanee Mee Hoi, the eatery is known for its hunky and scantily clad male staff.

@mothership.nova Mr Mookata Plus 📍: 320 Tanglin Road, S247980 ⏰: May 3 to 5, 4pm to 10pm From May 6, 4pm to 1am #tiktoksg #mookata #food #foodtok #tanglin #thai #thaihunks #hunks #whattoplay #whattoeat #bbq ♬ оригинальный звук - 10a

As part of its grand opening, four Thai hunks were slated to appear at the new restaurant from May 3 to 5.

Unfortunately, that won't happen anymore.

According to a May 2 message from Mr Mookata Plus, the Thai hunks were "rejected entry" into Singapore due to "unforeseen circumstances".

As of 3:20pm, the Thai hunks had already taken their flight back to Thailand.

Sorry for inconvenience caused

Therefore, the Thai hunks won't be part of the three-day grand opening.

"We apologise to only inform you now as we have also been waiting for [a] reply since their arrival at 9am today."

Mr Mookata Plus mentioned that there will still be more than 10 "Singapore hunks".

Top image from Mr Mookata Plus

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.