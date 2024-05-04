S'pore taxi driver, 46, with end-stage kidney failure, fulfils 'last wish' of hosting banquet for family & friends

On Apr. 25, a 46-year-old male taxi driver, surnamed Soh, hosted a special birthday banquet at Pan Pacific Singapore.

Amongst the 50 attendees were his mother, partner, friends, ex-colleagues, and volunteers from Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS), a charity that supports terminally ill patients by helping them live out their final wishes.

In a Facebook post, AWS said the banquet held "profound significance" for Soh because he believed it would be his last birthday and wanted to fulfil his last wishes.

Besides expressing his gratitude for those who have helped and supported him throughout his life at the banquet, Soh also wanted to make a "final, heartfelt attempt" to reconcile with his mother and help his fellow patients by donating S$3,000 to AWS.

Afflicted by multiple illnesses

Prior to the banquet, Soh had been battling with various illnesses for several years, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In 2019, Soh, who already suffered from high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol, lost two toes to diabetes.

Since then, Soh often experienced bouts of dizziness due to his fluctuating blood pressure, and he was diagnosed with autonomic dysfunction — a condition which could see him faint if he stood for too long.

During a check-up, Soh's doctor also discovered that he suffered from kidney disease and had to undergo kidney dialysis.

Face financial difficulties

As a result of his diagnosis, Soh became a frequent visitor to the hospital over the last four years and would sometimes be hospitalised for 12 to 18 days.

As Soh's illness prevented him from working long hours and affected his income significantly, his finances worsened, leading to the souring of his relationship with his mother.

Nevertheless, Soh refused to be defeated by his illness and continued working as a taxi driver.

However, by March 2024, Soh had to stop working because of his deteriorating health; he could no longer see clearly.

At one point, Soh was so overwhelmed by emotions that he hurt himself.

Fortunately, his doctor found out and intervened, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Decided not to continue treatment

The 46-year-old said he did not want to continue with kidney dialysis because he did not want to burden his loved ones with the high cost of the treatment.

When his doctor asked him what were his wishes, Soh said he wanted to host a banquet for his family and friends to gather and enjoy a good meal together.

He also wanted to celebrate Mother's Day, which is on May 12, with his mother.

In response, Soh's doctor said they would help him fulfil his wishes to the best of their abilities.

"I am very grateful to have a doctor who cares about me so much," Soh was quoted by Shin Min Daily News as saying.

Reconciled with mother at banquet

On Apr. 16, AWS accepted Soh's request through Assisi Hospice and spent a week preparing for the banquet.

At the banquet on Apr. 25, Soh was able to fulfil his wish of celebrating Mother's Day with his mother.

After presenting his mother with a "carefully curated" bouquet of carnations, the mother-son pair cut a Mother's Day cake together.

Celebrated love with partner

At the banquet, AWS also played a video it prepared, which showcased moments Soh spent with his partner, 38-year-old Ya Juan.

The couple had wanted to register their marriage after dating for three years, but Soh's worsening condition disrupted their plans:

"At that time, I wanted to break up with her, but she disagreed. She also encouraged me by saying she wanted to be the miracle of my life. When my condition worsened, I worried that I wouldn't be around for long and it would be difficult for her, so we didn't register our marriage. We have since rehearsed every day what she should do in the face of different scenarios that might happen in the future."

Despite not being able to register their marriage officially, Soh nevertheless declared his devotion to Ya Juan at the banquet with a ring and a bouquet.

He also pledged his love "would transcend time, lasting into eternity".

Donated S$3,000 to AWS

Soh also fulfilled another wish at the banquet: giving back to the community by donating S$3,000 to AWS.

Describing the donation as a "surprise", an AWS volunteer who has helped fulfil 11 last wishes said Soh was the first terminally ill patient to donate to the charity and help other patients.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Soh was recently granted to withdraw his Central Provident Fund (CPF) early due to his condition, and he had used part of it to pay for the banquet.

The rest of the fund would be given to Soh's mother and elder sister, as well as pay for his funeral service.

"I have contacted a funeral service provider and told them I wanted my ashes to be thrown into the sea. I am worried that I might not be able to get up by myself one day, so I would do whatever I can think of," added Soh.

Top image via Ambulance Wish Singapore/Facebook