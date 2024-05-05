3 female university student tenants leave rented West Coast condo unit in disarray after ending lease early

Three female tenants, who are university students, are accused of leaving their rented condominium apartment in Singapore in a state of disarray before ending their lease early and returning to their home country.

Their antics angered the real estate agent who oversaw the tenancy agreement.

The 44-year-old real estate agent, Eric Yeo, took a video to show the state of the Parc Riviera condominium unit at West Coast Vale following the handover process.

The video was put up online in an attempt to condemn the trio for not cleaning up the premises and returning it to its original state before vacating it.

The women have since become uncontactable.

S$5,500 per month

Yeo told Shin Min Daily News that the three-bedroom apartment was rented by three university students in their 20s in July 2023 for S$5,500 per month.

It was supposed to be rented out for one year, but the trio left early in April 2024.

"The university course they studied lasted 10 months, so they left early at the end of April, and we did not refund the one-month deposit," Yeo said.

"On April 30, it was agreed that the tenants and I would be present in the afternoon for the handover, but they left that day."

"I saw the condition of the house when I got there," he added.

Breaking the lease early implied the S$5,500 deposit would be forfeited.

What happened

The video footage showed the extent of the mess.

There was a pair of underwear hanging in the cabinet in the bedroom, a bag of sanitary napkins in the drawer, a backpack hanging behind the door, and a lot of garbage on the floor.

There were also numerous paper bags and water bottles in the living room.

Instant noodles, dried food and half-used condiments were left next to the kitchen stove.

Kitchen utensils, pots and bowls were scattered everywhere, while ice cream and other food piled up in the refrigerator.

The kitchen sink was dirty and the faucet appeared damaged.

A light in a toilet had fallen off.

Yeo said in an exasperated manner: "Still don't understand how can people live in this kind of condition, seriously."

Did not get back to property agent

The property agent said he contacted one of the tenants and she said she would discuss it with the other two tenants before contacting him.

He said they then left him hanging and did not get back to him.

The unit will be rented out in July, and the cleaning and repair costs could add up to S$2,000, Shin Min reported.

Yeo said it would have been acceptable if the tenants asked for help in advance to clean the place before the handover and these issues could have been resolved early on.

But they just decided to "pat their bums and leave", he said, using a Mandarin phrase to mean to leave without seeing to things being properly done.

In the video, Yeo said to the camera: "It's going to be a tough time to pass it over to the next tenant".

"If any of the students who are going to rent a unit, I will definitely charge more security deposit than the usual rate," he also said.

All media via @ericyeoofficial TikTok