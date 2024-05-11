Telok Blangah owlet in 'crucial phase' of learning to fly placed high up on tree, public asked not to crowd

The Telok Blangah owlets are learning how to fly. But this is not without its challenges.

The Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) said that they received phone calls on the night of May 9 informing them that one of the owlets had fallen onto the ground, and at least one was on the road.

Members of the public helped to carry the young owl onto the grass patch.

Acres have since placed an owlet as high up as they can on the tree, according to a Facebook post on Friday (May 10). This is so it can be "better hidden" and be able to hop amongst branches without falling.

In the video, an Acres staff was seen being handed a box containing the owlet. Holding firmly onto the box, he climbed up the ladder to the higher branches of the tree.

He then lifted the lid of the box, and patiently waited for the owlet to make its way out.

It is a "crucial phase" for the owlets as they will hop between branches and take short flights between trees to strengthen their flight muscles, said Acres on Facebook.

A video shared with Mothership showed the owlet perched on a branch:

And this is the view from up there:

Members of the public are also reminded not to crowd around, as the presence of crowds may prevent the owl parents from giving "much-needed guidance" to the fledged owlets.

"Let us be responsible and give our urban raptors the best possible chance to survive," Acres wrote.

Here's the full video uploaded by Acres:

Background

The Sunda scops owl nest was spotted at Telok Blangah, right next to a bus stop.

Such nestings are "very rare" to come by since the owls typically nest in forests, according to a photographer who posted about his trip down to the nest on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group.

The family has since drawn large crowds from nature enthusiasts and curious passers-by.

On May 7, the National Parks Board (NParks) cordoned off an area near the tree to ensure no one stands near it. Acres also urged the public not to crowd around the nesting site.

Acres Co-CEO Kalai Vanan told Mothership that the owls are "shy animals" and "very susceptible to stress".

Since their ability to be silent and elusive is important to their survival alongside us, Kalai explained that "crowding with hundreds of camera lenses and eyes fixated on the owl will certainly stress [the owls] out".

Top screenshot from video by Yane Kang via Acres/Facebook and courtesy of Lee Zhi Heng