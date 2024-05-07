Fluffy owlets in Telok Blangah draw large crowds, Acres urges to give owl family privacy

A Sunda scops owl nest was recently spotted at Telok Blangah, prompting some nature enthusiasts and photographers to grab their cameras and head down to the nest.

Such nestings are "very rare" to come by since the owls typically nest in forests, according to a photographer who posted about his trip down to the nest on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group.

The Sunda scops owl typically can be found in forests, wooded areas, mangroves, parks and gardens. It is a common resident of Singapore and can be spotted in many of our nature parks and green spaces.

Peculiarly, the Sunda scops owl in this case picked a tree that was right next to a bus stop in Telok Blangah.

Therefore, many took the opportunity to capture striking shots of the owlets resting in the tree burrow.

Concerns about nest disturbance

The resulting photographs are certainly adorable, but some nature enthusiasts have since raised concerns about the large crowds gathering at the owl nest.

A member of the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group posted a photo of what appears to be dozens of photographers and onlookers gathering around the tree where the owlets are nested:

The member expressed in the post his concerns that the large crowds could potentially scare the parent owl away, leaving the chicks vulnerable.

Many commenters of the post concur with him, feeling that the crowd was "standing too close".

In response, the National Parks Board (NParks) has since cordoned off an area near the tree on May 7 to ensure no one stands near it.

Acres: Human presence will affect the parent owls' ability to raise their kids

Animal Concerns Research & Education Society's (Acres) Co-CEO Kalai Vanan told Mothership that Acres has had "many members of the public calling in to voice their concerns."

According to Kalai, Acres received videos of larger crowds surrounding the owl, as well as some photographers using what appears to be spotlights to illuminate the area for a better photograph.

Kalai emphasised that the owls are "shy animals" and "very susceptible to stress". Since their ability to be silent and elusive is important to their survival alongside us, Kalai noted that "crowding with hundreds of camera lenses and eyes fixated on the owl will certainly stress [the owls] out."

"When the owlets fledge and start to learn to fly, the presence of people will have an impact on the parents' ability to guide and teach, which will affect the young. We have seen this in other similar cases involving other species of owls," Kalai told Mothership.

Acres therefore urges the public not to crowd around the nesting site and also reminds photographers "to practise basic ethics".

"Do not crowd, be noisy or use lights like spotlights or other external sources including flash. Your need for a good photo does not need to come at the expense of the animal's welfare," Kalai added.

Kalai also requested that if the fledgling birds were to be seen on the ground to contact the Acres hotline at 9783 7782.

You can also contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline at 1800 476 1600 for assistance.

Top photo from Alvin Lim/Facebook & Daniel Neo/Facebook.