Back

Fluffy owlets in Telok Blangah draw large crowds, Acres urges to give owl family privacy

The parents' ability to care for its younglings will be affected by the presence of people, Acres highlighted.

Tharun Suresh | May 07, 2024, 08:26 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Sunda scops owl nest was recently spotted at Telok Blangah, prompting some nature enthusiasts and photographers to grab their cameras and head down to the nest.

Such nestings are "very rare" to come by since the owls typically nest in forests, according to a photographer who posted about his trip down to the nest on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group.

The Sunda scops owl typically can be found in forests, wooded areas, mangroves, parks and gardens. It is a common resident of Singapore and can be spotted in many of our nature parks and green spaces.

Peculiarly, the Sunda scops owl in this case picked a tree that was right next to a bus stop in Telok Blangah.

Therefore, many took the opportunity to capture striking shots of the owlets resting in the tree burrow.

owlets Photo taken by Daniel Neo.

owlets2 Photo taken by Daniel Neo.

Concerns about nest disturbance

The resulting photographs are certainly adorable, but some nature enthusiasts have since raised concerns about the large crowds gathering at the owl nest.

A member of the Singapore Wildlife Sightings group posted a photo of what appears to be dozens of photographers and onlookers gathering around the tree where the owlets are nested:

Photo from Alvin Lim/Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

The member expressed in the post his concerns that the large crowds could potentially scare the parent owl away, leaving the chicks vulnerable.

Many commenters of the post concur with him, feeling that the crowd was "standing too close".

In response, the National Parks Board (NParks) has since cordoned off an area near the tree on May 7 to ensure no one stands near it.

Photo courtesy of BICA member Linda Phua.

Acres: Human presence will affect the parent owls' ability to raise their kids

Animal Concerns Research & Education Society's (Acres) Co-CEO Kalai Vanan told Mothership that Acres has had "many members of the public calling in to voice their concerns."

According to Kalai, Acres received videos of larger crowds surrounding the owl, as well as some photographers using what appears to be spotlights to illuminate the area for a better photograph.

Kalai emphasised that the owls are "shy animals" and "very susceptible to stress". Since their ability to be silent and elusive is important to their survival alongside us, Kalai noted that "crowding with hundreds of camera lenses and eyes fixated on the owl will certainly stress [the owls] out."

"When the owlets fledge and start to learn to fly, the presence of people will have an impact on the parents' ability to guide and teach, which will affect the young. We have seen this in other similar cases involving other species of owls," Kalai told Mothership. 

Acres therefore urges the public not to crowd around the nesting site and also reminds photographers "to practise basic ethics".

"Do not crowd, be noisy or use lights like spotlights or other external sources including flash. Your need for a good photo does not need to come at the expense of the animal's welfare," Kalai added.

Kalai also requested that if the fledgling birds were to be seen on the ground to contact the Acres hotline at 9783 7782.

You can also contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline at 1800 476 1600 for assistance.

Top photo from Alvin Lim/Facebook & Daniel Neo/Facebook.

 

Leon Perera to talk about general election & politics at private event at Tanjong Pagar book store

Open to 40 people.

May 08, 2024, 12:56 PM

Ex-auxiliary cop kept sex enhancement drugs seized in Geylang for own use, gets jail

The drugs were worth S$188.

May 08, 2024, 11:52 AM

Teck Lee LRT station in Punggol to open 2 decades after completion to serve SIT campus students

SIT's Punggol campus will open in phases starting August 2024.

May 08, 2024, 11:40 AM

S'pore businessman, 90, wins lawsuit against daughter, 54, over 4 properties worth more than S$11 million

He did not know that she had inserted her own name in mortgage documents.

May 08, 2024, 09:43 AM

Cedric Grolet S'pore introduces S'pore-exclusive mango turnover

Om nom nom.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 AM

Woman flies from London to S'pore just to testify against music producer Ken Lim

She was 26 when she met him in July 2012 for the second time.

May 07, 2024, 09:56 PM

Pet-friendly restaurants, a spa & cafes with good vibes: Why you should check out Clarke Quay in the day

Plenty of options to choose from.

May 07, 2024, 06:59 PM

Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

Police were alerted on May 6 at around 12pm. The teen was arrested within four hours.

May 07, 2024, 06:55 PM

Motorcyclist knocked down by car making U-turn along Killiney Road

Caught on camera.

May 07, 2024, 06:47 PM

S'pore woman, 63, arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 pieces of apparel from Harbourfront & Bayfront shops

The total value of the allegedly stolen items was more than S$5,500.

May 07, 2024, 06:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.