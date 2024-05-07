Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

An 18-year-old male teenager in Singapore was arrested on May 6, 2024 for allegedly being involved in a housebreaking and theft case at a Beo Crescent minimart.

A total of S$3,400 in cash and one packet of cigarettes were reported to be stolen during the incident.

In a news release on May 7, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the housebreaking case on May 6 at around 12pm.

Identified through surveillance cameras

The teen was subsequently arrested within four hours.

He was identified through ground enquiries, closed-circuit television (CCTV), and police camera images.

He will be charged in court on May 8 with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years and a fine.

Prevention measures

SPF has advised the public, especially those owning properties, to take necessary prevention measures to curb such crimes such as:

Securing doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and padlocks when leaving premises unattended at any time.

Not keeping large sums of cash and valuables in the premises.

Installing and maintaining security systems such as a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points.

