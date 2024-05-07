Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

An 18-year-old male teenager in Singapore was arrested on May 6, 2024 for allegedly being involved in a housebreaking and theft case at a Beo Crescent minimart.
A total of S$3,400 in cash and one packet of cigarettes were reported to be stolen during the incident.
In a news release on May 7, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the housebreaking case on May 6 at around 12pm.
Identified through surveillance cameras
The teen was subsequently arrested within four hours.
He was identified through ground enquiries, closed-circuit television (CCTV), and police camera images.
He will be charged in court on May 8 with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code.
The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years and a fine.
Prevention measures
SPF has advised the public, especially those owning properties, to take necessary prevention measures to curb such crimes such as:
- Securing doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and padlocks when leaving premises unattended at any time.
- Not keeping large sums of cash and valuables in the premises.
- Installing and maintaining security systems such as a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points.
Top photos via Canva
