Back

Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

Police were alerted on May 6 at around 12pm. The teen was arrested within four hours.

Seri Mazliana | May 07, 2024, 06:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An 18-year-old male teenager in Singapore was arrested on May 6, 2024 for allegedly being involved in a housebreaking and theft case at a Beo Crescent minimart.

A total of S$3,400 in cash and one packet of cigarettes were reported to be stolen during the incident.

In a news release on May 7, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the housebreaking case on May 6 at around 12pm.

Identified through surveillance cameras

The teen was subsequently arrested within four hours.

He was identified through ground enquiries, closed-circuit television (CCTV), and police camera images.

He will be charged in court on May 8 with the offence of housebreaking in order to commit theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a penalty of imprisonment for up to ten years and a fine.

Prevention measures

SPF has advised the public, especially those owning properties, to take necessary prevention measures to curb such crimes such as:

  • Securing doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and padlocks when leaving premises unattended at any time.

  • Not keeping large sums of cash and valuables in the premises.

  • Installing and maintaining security systems such as a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points.

Top photos via Canva

Motorcyclist knocked down by car making U-turn along Killiney Road

Caught on camera.

May 07, 2024, 06:47 PM

S'pore woman, 63, arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 pieces of apparel from Harbourfront & Bayfront shops

The total value of the allegedly stolen items was more than S$5,500.

May 07, 2024, 06:41 PM

M’sian anti-corruption agency probing Mahathir says no plans to arrest ex-PM. Yet.

Malaysia's MACC said the investigation is ongoing.

May 07, 2024, 06:35 PM

S'pore Parliament welcomes M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim

Welcome to his Majesty.

May 07, 2024, 05:55 PM

Man, 38, taken to hospital after lorry & truck accident on PIE

A 37-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

May 07, 2024, 05:47 PM

M'sia's Agong calls on President Tharman, PM Lee & DPM Wong in 1st overseas state visit, to S'pore

The Agong is visiting from May 6 to 7.

May 07, 2024, 05:18 PM

Around 20 cyclists in S'pore caught riding in a group of more than 10 & using non-compliant devices

Follow the rules.

May 07, 2024, 04:11 PM

Fatal Tampines accident's traffic junction design based on 'international safety standards'

Such standards include sufficient line of sight for road users to see each other clearly and appropriate kerbs, marking etc.

May 07, 2024, 03:30 PM

PM Lee says he's not stopping work even though he's stepping down

"I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!" he wrote.

May 07, 2024, 03:20 PM

Have you seen this preppy-looking lizard wearing a scarf in S'pore? Please contact NParks as it's not supposed to look preppy or wear a scarf.

The authorities can try to remove the thing from the its neck in case the monitor lizard outgrows it.

May 07, 2024, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.