Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurses to get flexible shifts by end-2024

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will roll out a flexible work arrangement for all of its nurses by the end of 2024, in a bid to improve work-life balance and retain nurses.

This follows a pilot conducted in October 2023 with 52 nurses in one ward.

TTSH has since introduced the arrangement to 200 nurses in four wards, and by the end of 2024, this will be made available to all 2,500 nurses in its 27 inpatient wards, The Straits Times reported.

What are flexible shifts?

Currently, nurses work three routine shifts, a morning shift from 7am, an afternoon shift ending at 9pm, and a 12-hour night shift from 8pm, according to a TTSH media release.

In 2023, TTSH had conducted focus group discussions where some nurses shared that the shift structure made it challenging to juggle their personal commitments, among other issues.

Six more flexible shifts will be offered with variable start and finish times as well as durations.

Under this new initiative, full-time TTSH nurses can now have a mix of routine and flexible shifts each month.

90 per cent take-up rate

About 90 per cent of the nurses have since opted for flexi-shifts, ST reported.

At any given time, about 30 per cent to 40 per cent will be on flexi-shifts.

Nurses need to give three weeks’ notice prior to taking up the flexi-shift arrangement.

TTSH has also redesigned the roles of nurses, with nurses on routine shifts taking on the full duty of care, while nurses on flexible shifts will focus on specific duties.

The handover process between shifts has also been shortened to around 15 minutes with the use of technology.

"These new shifts are much welcomed by the nurses as they can better plan their personal and family responsibilities around work," TTSH noted in the media release.

How does it benefit nurses?

One nurse who has benefited from the initiative is Manjares Melody Biag, a Filipino senior staff nurse with an eight-month-old son.

She said she used to do two night shifts a week, but now does one.

This also gives her more time to see her husband, who resigned from his job as an airport technician when the baby was born.

“Previously, we didn’t see each other very much because my husband used to work three shifts, but now I can take care of them,” she told ST.

Hoi Shu Yin, chief nurse at TTSH, noted in the media release that the nursing sector has "always grappled with manpower strains".

She emphasised the need to make the nursing profession more attractive through flexibility at work, apart from monetary incentives.

"Our nurses aspire to go beyond to care for patients and it is important that this aspiration is always nurtured, starting from being supportive and flexible in the way they work, develop, and grow,” she said.

