S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang, 43, gives birth to 2nd son on Mother's Day

Former pop star Stella Huang, 43, has given birth to her second child, a boy named Elliott, on May 12.

Coincidentally, it happened to be Mother's Day.

However, Elliott's birthday will not fall on Mother's Day every year, as the latter is celebrated every second Sunday in May.

Along with the arrival of the bundle of joy, Huang shared a letter that her husband, Jon, wrote to her.

Part of it read:

"Daddy wanted me so much and have waited for me for so long. Daddy tells me the greatest gift he could ever give me is to have you as my Mummy. And, I think he is right. I love you Mummy."

Jon and Huang wed last October.

Huang has another child named Ashton, who turns 12 this year.

Ashton is Huang's child from her previous marriage to businessman Armstrong Yeh, whom she divorced in 2020.

Top photos from Stella Huang's Instagram