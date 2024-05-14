S'porean, 25, badly injured after crashing superbike into car on M'sia's North-South Expressway

A Singaporean man was injured after a superbike he was riding crashed into a car along Malaysia's North-South Expressway on May 11 at about 11:30am.

In a video uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the bike rider could be seen travelling along the expressway at high speed, overtaking several other vehicles.

The rider then crashed into a white car in the right-most lane.

The crash caused the white car to spin and hit the road divider before coming to a stop.

The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike, and white smoke could be seen around the motorcycle.

Other motorcyclists could be seen attending to the injured rider.

Photos posted online also showed the extent of the damage to the vehicles, with the rear right side of the Honda City sedan that appeared to have been crushed from the impact.

Rider "severely injured"

According to the New Straits Times, the rider suffered injuries to his leg, hand, and body.

He was said to be "severely injured", and was rushed to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat.

The Malaysian driver was unhurt.

New Straits Times also reported that the rider was a Singaporean who was part of a convoy of superbikes riding from Singapore to Melaka.

The matter is being investigated as a case of reckless driving.

The crashed superbike was reported to be a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which Kawasaki describes as having "an engine and chassis designed to be the fastest on the track".

Shin Min Daily News reported that the injured rider is 25 years old.

Top photos via Kaz Well Laz on Facebook