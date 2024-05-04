Back

S'porean man mistaken as kidnapper after giving sweets to child in Batam, gets mobbed by locals

Don't take sweets for strangers, goes the saying.

Amber Tay | May 04, 2024, 11:52 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean man almost became a target of a mob in Batam after his attempted gesture of kindness was mistaken for a kidnapping attempt on Apr. 29.

What happened

The man had gone to a convenience store in a residential area at Batu Aji, Batam, according to an iNews report on May 1.

He then gave some of his sweets to a child playing nearby after leaving the store.

A local noticed and accused the Singaporean of attempting to kidnap the child.

Hearing the commotion, more locals began to crowd around the man in an increasingly hostile manner.

Officers from a passing police patrol car then stepped in to take the Singaporean away from the mob.

As the Singaporean did not speak Bahasa Indonesia, he struggled to explain himself at the police station.

However, the police did not find any reason to suspect a kidnapping attempt as alleged by the locals.

Suspicion due to uncommon gestures

The community most likely grew suspicious as the gestures by the Singaporean were not common in the area, said an officer.

The officer also said the Singaporean was deported to remove him from the hostile situation.

Top image via TribunbatamID/YouTube

Torrential rain on May 4 causes delays at Changi Airport, PUB issues flood warnings

Stay safe, and don't forget your umbrellas.

May 04, 2024, 11:40 AM

Despite dyslexia, NUS student started business upcycling textile waste into bags & accessories, now works with Decathlon

Fashionable and sustainable.

May 04, 2024, 09:59 AM

vOilah! Festival kicks off in S'pore, celebrating French culture through the arts

Vive la France!

May 04, 2024, 09:40 AM

Hawker couple, who fell in love while working at Golden Mile Food Centre, to retire

They will start planning for retirement after returning from a family trip to Yunnan.

May 04, 2024, 04:05 AM

We taught HK band Mirror Singlish & they used it at their concert the very next day

Swee la.

May 03, 2024, 11:17 PM

Taiwan to subsidise up to S$41.7/room for tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung

Tourists have reported steered clear from Hualien and the government has noticed.

May 03, 2024, 07:53 PM

Satirical SGAG video portraying security officers as ‘buffoons’ sparks heated spat between security union & industry association

A war of words has broken out.

May 03, 2024, 06:46 PM

M'sian man to drive around the world in his Perodua Kenari over 3 years

He also wants to introduce Malaysia to the world.

May 03, 2024, 06:42 PM

Thai farmers pray for rain using Doraemon plushie instead of live cat to avoid animal abuse claims

An an an.

May 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

Nicole Scherzinger, previously part of Pussycat Dolls, visits Haw Par Villa in S'pore

Part of a gig to showcase Singapore to the world.

May 03, 2024, 05:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.