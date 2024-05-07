Back

S'pore Parliament welcomes M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim

Welcome to his Majesty.

Sulaiman Daud | May 07, 2024, 05:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore Parliament was graced by a royal presence on May 7, when Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Agong of Malaysia (Malaysia's king), paid a visit.

He was accompanied by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and sat in the gallery with his delegation.

The Agong is on a two-day visit to Singapore, his first overseas State Visit since ascending the throne.

Tribute by Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng acknowledged Agong's presence and paid tribute to his military service, academic achievements and his record of leadership.

Seah said,

"His Majesty is no stranger to Singapore and has always been an ardent supporter of bringing our peoples closer together.

Under his reign as the Sultan of Johor, Singapore's partnership with Johor was strengthened."

Seah highlighted the experience of Covid-19, when the two sides worked to keep supply lines open.

"His Majesty's visit today is timely. Our bilateral relations with Malaysia are strong and robust. Exchanges at the official and political levels are regular."

Seah mentioned various projects Singapore currently has ongoing with Malaysia, including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Rapid Transit System Link.

"I'm confident that His Majesty's visit today is a precursor to even stronger ties between Singapore and Malaysia. We are honoured to have his Majesty with us."

Seah and the rest of the MPs welcomed the Agong to Parliament with applause and thumping the armrests of their seats.

Top image from MCI YouTube.

Man, 38, taken to hospital after lorry & truck accident on PIE

A 37-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

May 07, 2024, 05:47 PM

M'sia's Agong calls on President Tharman, PM Lee & DPM Wong in 1st overseas state visit, to S'pore

The Agong is visiting from May 6 to 7.

May 07, 2024, 05:18 PM

Around 20 cyclists in S'pore caught riding in a group of more than 10 & using non-compliant devices

Follow the rules.

May 07, 2024, 04:11 PM

Fatal Tampines accident's traffic junction design based on 'international safety standards'

Such standards include sufficient line of sight for road users to see each other clearly and appropriate kerbs, marking etc.

May 07, 2024, 03:30 PM

PM Lee says he's not stopping work even though he's stepping down

"I am stepping down as PM but I am not stopping work!" he wrote.

May 07, 2024, 03:20 PM

Have you seen this preppy-looking lizard wearing a scarf in S'pore? Please contact NParks as it's not supposed to look preppy or wear a scarf.

The authorities can try to remove the thing from the its neck in case the monitor lizard outgrows it.

May 07, 2024, 02:37 PM

Traffic police 'intensified' enforcement, education & engagement: MHA on recent road safety concerns

Current road safety laws are already "quite stiff", said Faishal Ibrahim.

May 07, 2024, 01:40 PM

S’porean hip-hop artist Shigga Shay in ‘The Rap of China 2024’ competition

Wow.

May 07, 2024, 01:37 PM

S'pore police & 6 banks send 16,700 SMSes to 12,500 people to thwart 3,000 scams to prevent over S$100 million in losses

Using automation to fight scams.

May 07, 2024, 01:20 PM

Tourist in S'pore fakes own kidnapping to trick aunt to pay S$5,700 'ransom', gets jail

He was trying to pay off his gambling debts at MBS.

May 07, 2024, 11:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.