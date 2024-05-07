S'pore Parliament welcomes M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim

The Singapore Parliament was graced by a royal presence on May 7, when Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Agong of Malaysia (Malaysia's king), paid a visit.

He was accompanied by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and sat in the gallery with his delegation.

The Agong is on a two-day visit to Singapore, his first overseas State Visit since ascending the throne.

Tribute by Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng acknowledged Agong's presence and paid tribute to his military service, academic achievements and his record of leadership.

Seah said,

"His Majesty is no stranger to Singapore and has always been an ardent supporter of bringing our peoples closer together. Under his reign as the Sultan of Johor, Singapore's partnership with Johor was strengthened."

Seah highlighted the experience of Covid-19, when the two sides worked to keep supply lines open.

"His Majesty's visit today is timely. Our bilateral relations with Malaysia are strong and robust. Exchanges at the official and political levels are regular."

Seah mentioned various projects Singapore currently has ongoing with Malaysia, including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and the Rapid Transit System Link.

"I'm confident that His Majesty's visit today is a precursor to even stronger ties between Singapore and Malaysia. We are honoured to have his Majesty with us."

Seah and the rest of the MPs welcomed the Agong to Parliament with applause and thumping the armrests of their seats.

