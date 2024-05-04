Back

2 S'pore cars face-off at junction in Lentor Green & refuse to budge, police called to resolve matter

Unstoppable force meets immovable object.

Amber Tay | May 04, 2024, 05:56 PM

Two cars faced-off at a junction in Lentor Green on May 1 after they refused to give way to each other.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:50pm, led to the police being called to resolve the matter.

Both cars refused to budge

The dashboard camera footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed a driver attempting to turn to the right when its pathway was partially blocked by another car driving from the opposite side.

Both cars then stopped and refused to budge, causing them to block each other's pathway forward.

In the Facebook caption, the driver of the dashcam vehicle was quoted complaining that the other driver did not want to move despite having "so much space on his left" and "insist to block" the dashcam driver from turning.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

The dashcam driver said he tried to gesture to the latter to talk to him but was ignored.

Images in the video then showed the police attending the scene.

Screenshot via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

"Yeah I know I am not gracious and waste police resources," said the dashcam driver on Facebook. "I could have reverse and make way for him."

"Not about big ego or anything but I just find him ridiculous so I decided not to budge this time."

Mothership understands that the drivers have since decided to drop the matter.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante Facebook

