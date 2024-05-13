S'pore cabinet reshuffle 2024: Low Yen Ling, Desmond Tan & Rahayu Mahzam promoted

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong will become Singapore's Prime Minister on May 15.

Ahead of his swearing-in, he has announced some changes to the Cabinet on May 13.

The last reshuffle was in 2022.

4 promotions

On top of Gan Kim Yong's promotion to deputy prime minister, there are three other appointments which will be made on May 15.

Low Yen Ling will be promoted to Senior Minister of State.

She will continue in the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth (MCCY), and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

She will also continue serving as the Mayor of the South West District.

She has been a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2011, and serves in the Chua Chu Kang group representation constituency (GRC).

Low was previously Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Education (MOE), and MTI.

Desmond Tan will also be promoted to Senior Minister of State.

He will continue in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

He was previously Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

He has been an MP since 2020, and serves in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Rahayu Mahzam will be promoted to Minister of State, and will join the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

While she will continue in the Ministry of Health (MOH), she will relinquish her appointment in the Ministry of Law.

She was previously parliamentary secretary in MCI and MOH.

She has been an MP since 2015, and serves in Jurong GRC.

Top photos from Low Yen Ling, Desmond Tan, and Rahayu Mahzam's Facebook pages.