S’porean hip-hop artist Shigga Shay in ‘The Rap of China 2024’ competition

Singaporean hip-hop rapper-songwriter Shigga Shay is competing in the Chinese variety show “The Rap of China 2024”.

The popular rap competition series is back for its seventh season, with the first episode available on iQiyi on May 4.

In a May 6 post, Shay shares behind-the-scenes pictures of the audition, where he was judged by veteran rap artists MC HotDog and Chang Chen-yue.

His brief performance earned him a gold chain, indicating his successful advancement in the competition.

This isn’t the Singaporean artist’s first appearance on the show, however.

In 2023, Shigga Shay performed “BO BEH ZAO” with rapper E.SO, a song both artists worked on.

Shay, whose real name is Pek Jin Shen, is known for songs like “LimPeh” (2013) — which incorporates English, Chinese and Hokkien, and features Tosh Zhang and Wang Weiliang as guest vocals — and “uRight” (2021), featuring South Korean rapper Jay Park.

According to iQiyi, both the 2023 and 2024 seasons of “The Rap of China” are currently among the top 10 variety shows on the streaming platform.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Shigga Shay's Instagram page.