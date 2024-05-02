Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi after 'smell of smoke' detected in cabin after take-off

A Scoot flight en route to Bali on Apr. 30 had to make a swift return back to Singapore, after passengers smelled smoke in the cabin.

The incident took place on flight TR280, shortly after the Boeing 787 plane took off from Changi Airport at 7:33am.

Burning smell in plane cabin: Passenger

A passenger on the flight claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that about five minutes after take-off, there was "smoke in the cabin" and a noticeable burning smell.

She added that the plane had to "make [an] emergency landing".

⚠️WARNING: Another Boeing incident today. I was on the flight today 7.10am Singapor-Bali on Boeing 787 Flight TR280. 5min after take off, smoke in the cabin and big smell of burn, we have to turn back to singapor make emergency landing. ⚠️ #boeing #boeing787 #incident #accident — Tara (@vil46031) April 30, 2024

The plane's about-turn back to Changi Airport was also captured on flight tracker RadarBox.

On April 30th, 2024, Scoot Boeing 787-9 (9V-OJD) performing flight #TR280 from Singapore (SIN) to Denpasar-Bali Island (DPS) made an emergency landing in Singapore after reports of smoke in the cabin. Via @AvSourceNews ✈️ View #TR280's data at https://t.co/orSjd8XEnf Read… pic.twitter.com/9BwyKVyQct — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) April 30, 2024

Passengers given meal vouchers: Scoot

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Scoot spokesperson said that shortly after the flight was airborne, "the smell of smoke was detected in the cabin".

"As a precaution, a decision was made to return to Singapore," the spokesperson added.

The airline did not disclose the cause of the smoke smell.

The flight landed in Singapore at 8:27am and affected passengers were provided with meal vouchers, the airline said.

A replacement aircraft for flight TR280 was then deployed, and it departed from Singapore at 12:40 pm.

Scoot also apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where necessary," the spokesperson added.

