Japanese yakitori bar in Eunos has skewers from S$3, fresh oysters, & set meals

Sticks of meat, meat on sticks.

Celeste Ng | May 04, 2024, 03:16 PM

You might be familiar with this Japanese yakitori bar that has just opened its second outlet along Changi Road in Eunos.

With skewers as their specialty, Sa Tae Bak is a Japanese-style eatery catering to Singaporean tastebuds with its first outlet located at Bali Lane.

The chain's name means "three pieces of meat" in Hokkien, and also puns on the word "satay".

On the menu is an assortment of yakitori options ranging from meat to seafood to vegetarian options.

Photos by Celeste Ng.

Sporting a cosy interior with Japanese-style posters lining its walls, Sa Tae Bak's second store seats 50 diners, accompanied by eight outdoor seats.

We tried their Yaki Moriawase Set (S$69), a set for two comprising 14 dishes accompanied by two beverages of choice:

Appetisers

Photo by Celeste Ng.

To start off our meal, we were served Grilled Ray Fin, Edamame and Mentaiko French Fries.

The Grilled Ray Fin resembles the Chinese cuttlefish snack, and was accompanied by mayonnaise.

Skewers

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here are the six skewers served with Sa Tae Bak's house-made sambal belachan:

  • Chicken Thigh

  • Chicken Thigh with Leek

  • Chicken Meatball

  • Chicken Mid Wing

  • Enoki Bacon Miso

  • Rice Cake Bacon Miso

If purchased a la carte, the skewers are priced at S$3 each.

Our favourite would have to be the Enoki Bacon Miso, which comprised Enoki mushrooms wrapped in bacon, a delightful blend of sweet and salty.

Beef skewers

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Unlike the six skewers mentioned above, these two beef skewers are priced above S$3 if purchased a la carte.

The Angus Ribeye costs S$6.50,while the Japan A5 Wagyu Sirloin costs S$12.

Grilled unagi

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Another one of our favourite dishes on the table, the charred taste of the unagi here paired perfectly with the sweetness of the sauce it was coated with.

Mentaiko rice balls

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Shaped like an onigiri, the rice ball here was exceptionally crispy on the outside. Its underside was laden with the restaurant's house-made Mentaiko sauce.

Fresh Hyōgo oysters

Photo by Celeste Ng.

If purchased a la carte, the oysters are priced at S$18 for three pieces.

Opening promotion

To celebrate the opening of their second outlet, Sa Tae Bak will be having a slew of promotions till May 31:

  • Happy hour (till 7:33pm): Purchase three beers, get three beers free

  • Fresh oysters bundle: Purchase six oysters, get two draft beers free

  • Purchase five skewers, get one skewer free

Sa Tae Bak

Address: 318 Changi Road, Singapore 419793

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 11pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photos by Celeste Ng.

