RSAF F-16 jet crashes at Tengah Air Base, pilot successfully ejected

The pilot, who is conscious and able to walk, is receiving medical attention, said RSAF.

Winnie Li | May 08, 2024, 02:38 PM

After experiencing "an issue" during take-off, a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 jet crashed at Tengah Air Base at 12:35pm on May 8.

Before the crash, the pilot "responded in accordance with emergency procedures" and "successfully ejected", according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The pilot, who is conscious and able to walk, is receiving medical attention, RSAF said in a Facebook post.

No one else was hurt.

RSAF also shared that it is "responding to the situation" and "detailed investigations have commenced".

"Investigations are ongoing. The Ministry of Defence and the RSAF will provide updates on the incident as soon as they become available," the post read.

