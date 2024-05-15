K-pop boy group RIIZE to perform in S'pore on Jul. 20, 2024

SM Entertainment's newest boy group RISE&REALIZE, better known as RIIZE, will be performing in Singapore on July 20, 2024.

The concert is set to be held at Singapore Expo.

More details will be announced at a later date.

About the tour

This is the group's first concert tour since their debut.

The group has kicked off their tour in Seoul, South Korea, with 10,000 fans attending their concert earlier this month.

The tour schedule will include other stops in cities such as Mexico, Hong Kong, Taipei and Manila.

The group is best known for their debut single "Get A Guitar".

Top images via riize_official and @ime.sg/Instagram.