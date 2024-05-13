Back

President Tharman & PM Lee exchange letters on leadership handover

Letters in full.

Tharun Suresh | May 13, 2024, 06:32 PM

Outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have exchanged letters as of May 13, 2024, to formally mark the leadership handover on May 15.

The letters were dated May 13, 2024.

PM Lee wrote to President Tharman about his plans to step down in May 15, 2024, as well as formally advising the President of the unanimous endorsement of Wong by the majority of Members of Parliament (MP) to be his successor.

In turn, President Tharman wrote a letter to Wong, appointing him as Prime Minister on May 15 per Article 25 (1) of the Constitution and inviting him to form the next government.

President Tharman also replied to PM Lee to accept his resignation. He took the opportunity to thank PM Lee for his many years of service and mentioned several milestones of his legacy.

PM Lee's letter to President Tharman

PM Lee wrote to President Tharman about his intention to resign on May 15.

PM Lee wrote that he initially planned to "hand over to a successor by the time [he] reached 70". However, the Covid-19 pandemic "disrupted" the handover timetable.

PM Lee mentioned that after the pandemic, a process was carried out to choose a successor.

PM Lee said that on Apr. 14, 2022, the PAP MPs met and "unanimously endorsed Mr Lawrence Wong as the person to succeed" him.

He then "formally advise[d]" the President to invite Wong, as the person who commands the confidence of a majority of Parliament, to form the next government.

The letter:

leetotharman

President Tharman's letter to PM Lee

President Tharman replied to PM Lee's letter, accepting his resignation and noting his formal advice to appoint Wong as the next prime minister.

President Tharman also took the chance to recap PM Lee's achievements throughout his years of service.

The letter noted that PM Lee oversaw the creation of a "vibrant and more diversified economy".

He highlighted PM Lee's efforts in opening up new "pathways of opportunity", "strengthening social safety nets" and setting the city on a path to "climate sustainability".

He also wrote that PM Lee had helped secure Singapore's place in the world by providing a "voice of reason and a principled commitment to the international rule of law and the global good."

President Tharman also praised PM Lee's commitment to "accept differences, find ways to bridge them, and strengthen the common ground," making Singapore an "open yet cohesive society".

He noted that PM Lee stewarded the country through major crises, such as the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, and the Covid-19 Pandemic. President Tharman wrote:

"You gave our people the confidence to see through each crisis, while staying united. You steered a nation to emerge not just intact but stronger and more resilient."

President Tharman also noted that Wong intends to appoint PM Lee as Senior Minister. He then wrote:

"Your experience and advice will I am sure benefit the new leadership team as they chart the next phase of our history and make an even better Singapore."

The letter:

Tharmantolee

tharmantoleepage2

President Tharman's letter to Wong

President Tharman also wrote a letter to Wong to express his intention to appoint him as Prime Minister.

Tharman wrote:

"I have every confidence that as Prime Minister, you will lead Singapore with honour and ensure the continued stability and vitality of our nation."

President Tharman's letter to Wong:

tharmantowong

Wong's letter to President Tharman

Wong replied to President Tharman's letter, accepting the appointment and detailing the swearing-in ceremony on May 15, 2024.

The letter listed the various appointments to his cabinet.

Wong also mentioned that in addition to his responsibilities as Prime Minister, he intends to retain the portfolio of Minister for Finance.

Wong's letter to President Tharman:

wongtotharman1 wongtotharman2 wongtotharman3 wongtotharman4

 

Photo from Tharman Shanmugaratnam/Facebook. 

