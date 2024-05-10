More intense debates good for TV, but not sure if productive: PM Lee on more opposition presence in Parliament

With more opposition and diversity, the debates in parliament have become "more intense", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

During his last interview with the media as prime minister, PM Lee said:

"TV-wise, it is still a good debate. But enlightenment- and productivity-wise, I am not so sure."

"Dominance" of the PAP

At the interview in Istana on Apr. 26, PM Lee was asked about "good" politics, seeing that he had led the People's Action Party (PAP) at a time when there was a "growing appetite" for opposition and diversity — where people apparently want PAP to continue to rule but wants an "Opposition to keep the government in check".

He was asked how it feels that PAP's dominance was questioned over the years.

"I would not say dominance. I would say this is a mandate of the people," PM Lee answered.

He said the Singapore government has always governed the way it worked best for Singapore. His predecessors, Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong, all governed it in a way that worked for their generation.

"I have tried to do it my way, different from both Mr Lee and Mr Goh. If I tried to do it their way, either one, I think I would have failed. But beyond that I do not know what you mean by dominance because we set the agenda, we implement the policies, we make it work."

He said he believes that the PAP has the people's support and accepts it if that is called "dominance" — but he would prefer it be called "a government with a strong mandate".

We do not suppress views, and there is a "vibrant system": PM Lee

On the issue of the diversity of political views, PM Lee said he believes that Singapore has a system where "many other views are heard and not suppressed".

"There are ample alternative voices. The Opposition has a dozen MPs. There are NMPs as well. All views are aired, and questions are asked without restraint – answered and debated. People write all sorts of pieces on op-eds online ... and in newspapers. That is the way a vibrant system works."

Not all debates are constructive

With a "vibrant" system, and with more opposition in parliament, PM Lee thinks that the debates have become more "intense" and the quality has "improved" — if watching it as a "television debate".

"The Opposition MPs have come with prepared positions. They have coordinated amongst themselves. They make their pitch, the Government replies. From the point of view of Government, has it improved people's understanding of issues and enlightened the public? The answer is mixed. "

Parliament began livestreaming its sittings in Jan. 2021.

PM Lee explained that occasionally, there is a non-contentious issue, such as a "nasty accident", or a non-political problem, such as internet scams.

On such issues, it is not difficult to have a constructive debate.

PM Lee added:

"And the Opposition will chip in ideas and sometimes if you close your ears, close your eyes it sounds it could have been made by somebody wearing white and white."

Incentive to score political points is strong for some issues

However, he said there are also many other important issues which inherently carry some political colour to it.

"It is very difficult to take that political colour out and have a debate which is solely focused on improving the policy and making things better or clearing that out."

For example, PM Lee cited issues such as the affordability of healthcare, the availability of housing, the number of places in university, and how things should be taught in school.

The incentive at this point to score points against the government is "very strong", he explained, as the premium lies on showing the shortcomings of the government.

"If you help the Government to govern better and the Government says, thank you, I will do it, and the result is better. Then you are making it harder for yourself to get elected the next time, and you want to get elected, right?"

There is risk to "check and balances": PM Lee

Hence, PM Lee said such "checks and balances" pose a risk to the "quality of the government" and even a political system "malfunction".

PM Lee elaborated:

"You may have to go through it because some of these arguments will be out there. The views will be there. You have to deal with them, you have to rebut it. But I think if we spend more and more time thinking up clever arguments and rebutting clever arguments, we will have less and less time thinking up good ideas and implementing good ideas."

Why so indignant about taking one-half?: PM Lee

When asked if there was a "magic number" or proportion of Parliament when the political system would "tip over," PM Lee said there was no such thing.

However, he cautions against a "trend" where the opposition gained seats over the years without ever having the intention to form the government

He raised the example of the General Election in 1991, which Chaim See Tong declared as his by-election strategy.

"You have got a PAP Government, now please vote for me. Quite safe. Nothing would happen. I would not be your government. You can vote for me. And he got elected. But, that was then. It is an amazing approach."

PM Lee pointed out that in the last election, all seats were contested, and that recently the Opposition said they want one-third to "check the PAP".

"So one newspaper columnist said they want one half. They stoutly denied that. Strong rebuttal, indignation — 'We do not want one half!' Why are you so indignant? Shock and awe? Because they want people to feel it is quite safe. Just move a little bit further along the slope. No harm, nothing will happen. Life will carry on, PAP will look after you. We will be even stronger checking the PAP and speaking up for you. Marvellous. Have your cake and eat it twice. But is it so safe?"

This was what PM Lee was likely referring to:

PM Lee continued:

"So you asked me what is a safe number? I say there's no safe number. This is the way the system will work everywhere if you have elections. You must have elections. Because without that we would have other very serious problems in politics. And we have to make this work as best we can. The way it has worked in Singapore is quite special and does not happen anywhere else in the world, democracy or non-democracy. There is consent, there is mandate and there is restraint and there is sustainable continuity. It is remarkable."

If the PAP failed, the country might be in real trouble: PM Lee

PM Lee was then asked if he might see a non-PAP government within his lifetime, and he replied, "I hope not".

He elaborated:

"We will try very hard as a PAP to make sure that we continue to win the people's mandate and to hold the position, in a different way with a different generation. But if that happens, that means we have failed to do that. It can happen."

As for whether he was concerned about an erosion of support for the PAP, PM Lee pointed out that the results in the 2015 General Election were better than expected, while those for the 2020 election were not as high as hoped.

"So you never know," he said, adding that it's always possible, down the road, they would not be the government anymore.

He said that if that should happen, this could signify two different scenarios.

In the first scenario, this means the PAP has let people down, and the opposition has become better and stronger.

It also means that the opposition offers a stronger alternative.

"Well, in that situation, I say, I am sad for the PAP, but for Singapore, go for the opposition, vote for the better team to take care of the country. So be it. It has to be. And may you succeed. May you take the country forward," he said.

For the second scenario, he said:

"But it can also be that the political system has malfunctioned, because I described to you how it can go wrong and therefore, the Government was less able to govern well, and, therefore, lost the support and there is nobody else there who is going to be able to do better. And then I think the country is in real trouble, and that can easily happen."

Top image via MCI