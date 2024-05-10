PM Lee says ‘no meaning’ to May 15 handover date, didn't consider 4D

On Apr. 15, it was announced that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hand over his office to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024.

It wasn't even an hour after the announcement that the Singapore Pools 4D number 1505 was sold out for the upcoming draw on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

While many people might have missed out on buying the number, PM Lee revealed that he also didn't get to place a bet himself.

During an interview held at The Istana, he explained why he chose May 15 to conduct his handover.

It just worked out that way

"I didn't consider the lottery, the date has no meaning," he stated.

PM Lee's old artillery comrade had asked him if the date was a throwback to when he led the 23rd Battalion of the Singapore Artillery, which used a 155mm howitzer gun as their primary weapon.

But he said the connection didn't cross his mind.

Rather, his decision was based on having prepared enough and not needing to delay the handover any longer.

"I considered what occasion would be suitable for me to make a final important speech — that was Labour Day," he added.

"So doing the handover two weeks after Labour Day was just right. Coincidentally, the date would also end up being 515 or 155."

No, he didn't buy 4D

"It's a pity I didn't think to buy the lottery," he said jokingly.

When reminded that it wasn't too late for him to get into the 4D game, PM Lee didn't seem like he'd be doing so anytime soon.

"If everyone believes that Singapore's Prime Minister is into winning the lottery, then I think our country's reputation will suffer," he quipped.

Related stories

Top images via Lee Hsien Loong's Instagram & Singapore Pools Website & Mothership