Back

PM Lee says ‘no meaning’ to May 15 handover date, didn't consider 4D

Sometimes, a number is just a number.

Julia Yee | May 10, 2024, 06:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On Apr. 15, it was announced that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will hand over his office to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 15, 2024.

It wasn't even an hour after the announcement that the Singapore Pools 4D number 1505 was sold out for the upcoming draw on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

While many people might have missed out on buying the number, PM Lee revealed that he also didn't get to place a bet himself.

During an interview held at The Istana, he explained why he chose May 15 to conduct his handover.

It just worked out that way

"I didn't consider the lottery, the date has no meaning," he stated.

PM Lee's old artillery comrade had asked him if the date was a throwback to when he led the 23rd Battalion of the Singapore Artillery, which used a 155mm howitzer gun as their primary weapon.

But he said the connection didn't cross his mind.

Rather, his decision was based on having prepared enough and not needing to delay the handover any longer.

"I considered what occasion would be suitable for me to make a final important speech — that was Labour Day," he added.

"So doing the handover two weeks after Labour Day was just right. Coincidentally, the date would also end up being 515 or 155."

No, he didn't buy 4D

"It's a pity I didn't think to buy the lottery," he said jokingly.

When reminded that it wasn't too late for him to get into the 4D game, PM Lee didn't seem like he'd be doing so anytime soon.

"If everyone believes that Singapore's Prime Minister is into winning the lottery, then I think our country's reputation will suffer," he quipped.

Related stories

Top images via Lee Hsien Loong's Instagram & Singapore Pools Website & Mothership

'I've been scammed before': PM Lee on his online purchase that never arrived

Happens to the best of us.

May 10, 2024, 06:44 PM

Grab advance booking users in S'pore must schedule pickup at least 2 hours beforehand

Grace period extended to 15 minutes.

May 10, 2024, 06:25 PM

'I wish I had been born later': PM Lee says he envies younger generation of S'poreans

"You are going up from here. Slower, but if we work at it, we can continue moving upwards."

May 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

‘I’ll leave TikTok to the next generation’: PM Lee on his social media popularity

No cap.

May 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Foreigners want to influence us, for bad & for good: PM Lee on FICA

He said hostile foreign influences are not a "new thing", such as "black operations" on Singapore in the past.

May 10, 2024, 06:00 PM

More intense debates good for TV, but not sure if productive: PM Lee on more opposition presence in Parliament

He said not all debates are constructive as there are incentives to "score political points".

May 10, 2024, 06:00 PM

If my children've an interest & were not my children, I would say yes to them joining politics: PM Lee

He said his own children have not expressed interest in the field.

May 10, 2024, 06:00 PM

Taking arrows, time with grandkids: PM Lee opens up about his plans after stepping down

He said his successor must take the lead.

May 10, 2024, 06:00 PM

PM Lee tears up while looking back on 20 years' leadership, says it takes 'courage to let go'

He delivered his exit interview at the Istana.

May 10, 2024, 06:00 PM

Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurses to get flexible shifts by end-2024

90 per cent of nurses have opted in.

May 10, 2024, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.