'I wish I had been born later': PM Lee says he envies younger generation of S'poreans

"You are going up from here. Slower, but if we work at it, we can continue moving upwards."

Ilyda Chua | May 10, 2024, 06:01 PM

Today's generation of Singaporeans may not see the same rise in fortunes as their predecessors. But this doesn't mean they're living worse lives, said PM Lee.

Rather, he said:

"As an old man, I envy the young men and women."

The 72-year-old was speaking at his final media interview as prime minister at the Istana on Apr. 26.

The question at hand: How can youths in Singapore feel confident that they're doing better than previous generations, given how they're unlikely to see the same rags-to-riches success stories their parents did?

Starting on a higher level

In response, he pointed out that young Singaporeans were born under more prosperous circumstances, with a higher quality of life than what previous generations started out with.

"Very many in the old generation were living five or six or ten in their rental flat. Nobody does that today," he said.

With Singapore's rapid development from third-world to first, many of the poor saw tremendous progression. Some of the formerly-poor ended up with Cinderella-type transformations: well-off and "very, very successful".

"That is an exhilarating journey," PM Lee acknowledged.

In this generation, societal advancement is likely to be slower and less spectacular.

But Singaporeans today start on a "higher level" than their predecessors.

"Can you bring it higher? Answer is yes," he said.

"You are going up from here. Slower, but if we work at it, we can continue moving upwards."

Not a worse life

PM Lee elaborated that people in this generation grow up with better education, housing, and opportunities.

"As an old man, I envy the young men and women," he said.

"Because you are enjoying advantages and opportunities which never existed in my generation."

The prime minister pointed out the improved amenities in housing estates, as well as the high levels of students attending autonomous universities here.

Furthermore, Singaporeans in this generation also have other non-financial benefits such as access to technology and the opportunity to travel PM Lee said.

"So, is that a worse life than the previous generation? I do not think so," he said.

"I would feel very disappointed that a young person was pessimistic about his opportunities in life and wished he had been born earlier.

I wish I had been born later."

He also urged young people to take advantage of their resources and "unleash [their] talents".

"To the next generation, I'll say this to you.

You have a promising future. Your circumstances, as compared to your parents or grandparents, are way more ideal."

He added:

"Take charge, take control ... Bring Singapore into a new world, outside of what it is today.

You can do it."

