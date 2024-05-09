Back

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta sells 75,000 shares of bank for S$2.7 million

At S$35.70 apiece.

Belmont Lay | May 09, 2024, 11:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta sold 75,000 of his shares in the bank and gained about S$2.7 million.

The transaction was carried out on May 3 at S$35.70 apiece.

This is according to a filing on the Singapore Exchange on May 7, as reported by Business Times

The sale accounted for about 2.7 per cent of his DBS holdings.

Before the sale, he held 0.098 per cent, or close to 2.8 million shares.

After the sale, he still owns 0.095 per cent, or over 2.7 million shares.

The shares are held under a trust.

Gupta sold a day after he said the bank's net profit for 2024 will likely be able to exceed its record levels in 2023.

Net profit was up 15 per cent to S$2.95 billion for the first-quarter of 2024.

He called it a “reasonable assumption” given a strong first-quarter performance.

The bank’s first-quarter net profit beat the $2.5 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of five analysts.

Other record numbers DBS posted included a 13 per cent increase in total income to S$5.56 billion.

Top photo via DBS

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on Oct. 1

Seeing you tonight, it's a bad idea right?

May 09, 2024, 10:53 AM

Man, 21, allegedly lies to police about getting scammed S$230,000, later admits he spent money

He will be charged in court in May 9.

May 09, 2024, 10:39 AM

From 'worst recession' to 'crisis of a generation': How PM Lee's stewardship guided S'pore for 20 years

A legacy.

May 09, 2024, 10:34 AM

Woman, 37, to be charged for murder of man, 56, at Beach Road

Both parties are known to each other, the police said.

May 08, 2024, 11:43 PM

Politics in S'pore has evolved since the days of PAP dominance: Lawrence Wong Economist interview

Singapore's future PM gave an interview to The Economist.

May 08, 2024, 10:23 PM

Thai housekeeper inherits S$3.7 million after employer's suspected suicide

She was working with her employer for 17 years.

May 08, 2024, 08:33 PM

Yishun HDB coffee shop on sale for S$11 million

You have until May 29 to express interest.

May 08, 2024, 08:15 PM

PM Lee has been sitting in the same seat in parliament for many years. It has political significance.

Did you notice it too?

May 08, 2024, 08:01 PM

S$2 million Sengkang 'jumbo flat' listing is 'misleading', as no such thing exists: MND, HDB, CEA

Meanwhile, a Toa Payoh flat's S$2 million listing was labelled "unrealistic".

May 08, 2024, 06:55 PM

Wider conflict in Middle East would affect S'poreans in region, affect international supply chains: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore called on all parties to excercise restraint.

May 08, 2024, 06:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.