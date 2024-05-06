Back

Bob the Baker Boy opens Muslim-friendly Pinch Bakehouse with customisable cakes

Wong Li Jie | May 06, 2024, 12:10 PM

Bob the Baker Boy, known for its intricately designed cakes, has opened a new Muslim-friendly counterpart, Pinch Bakehouse on May 6.

Pinch Bakehouse operates from an online store, and like its parent company, allows customers to customise their cake orders.

@mothership.nova Pinch Bakehouse 📅: May 6 onwards 🍴: Assorted Brownie Box Tiffany Blue Coquette Style Korean Vintage Cake Strawberry Fields Cake Thai Coconut Ondeh Ondeh Cake #tiktoksg #whattoeat #whattoplay #muslimfriendly #singapore #cake #foodtok ♬ Magnetic - ILLIT

Here's a look at some of the bakes available for order:

Tiffany Blue Coquette Style Korean Vintage Cake

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This cake was specially baked by the team for Mothership, an example of how guests can customise their cake designs.

Thai Coconut Ondeh Ondeh Cake (from S$32.95)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Pandan chiffon cake with fresh whipped Thai coconut cream, caramelised gula melaka and shredded coconut.

Salted Caramel Hazelnut Cake (from S$32.95)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Chocolate chiffon cake with Belgian chocolate Chantilly cream, salted caramel and crushed hazelnuts.

Strawberry Fields Cake (from S$32.95)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry Chantilly cream, strawberry compote and white chocolate pearls.

Assorted brownie box (from S$39.95)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The flavours included in this box are:

  • Chocolate Mint Brownie

  • Floral Rose Blondie

  • Crunchy Speculoos Blondie

  • Midnight Chocolate Brownie

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Top photos by Celeste Ng

