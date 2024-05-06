Bob the Baker Boy opens Muslim-friendly Pinch Bakehouse with customisable cakes

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Bob the Baker Boy, known for its intricately designed cakes, has opened a new Muslim-friendly counterpart, Pinch Bakehouse on May 6.

Pinch Bakehouse operates from an online store, and like its parent company, allows customers to customise their cake orders.

Here's a look at some of the bakes available for order:

Tiffany Blue Coquette Style Korean Vintage Cake

This cake was specially baked by the team for Mothership, an example of how guests can customise their cake designs.

Thai Coconut Ondeh Ondeh Cake (from S$32.95)

Pandan chiffon cake with fresh whipped Thai coconut cream, caramelised gula melaka and shredded coconut.

Salted Caramel Hazelnut Cake (from S$32.95)

Chocolate chiffon cake with Belgian chocolate Chantilly cream, salted caramel and crushed hazelnuts.

Strawberry Fields Cake (from S$32.95)

Vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry Chantilly cream, strawberry compote and white chocolate pearls.

Assorted brownie box (from S$39.95)

The flavours included in this box are:

Chocolate Mint Brownie

Floral Rose Blondie

Crunchy Speculoos Blondie

Midnight Chocolate Brownie

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Celeste Ng