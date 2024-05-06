Bob the Baker Boy opens Muslim-friendly Pinch Bakehouse with customisable cakes

Bob the Baker Boy, known for its intricately designed cakes, has opened a new Muslim-friendly counterpart, Pinch Bakehouse on May 6.
Pinch Bakehouse operates from an online store, and like its parent company, allows customers to customise their cake orders.
@mothership.nova Pinch Bakehouse 📅: May 6 onwards 🍴: Assorted Brownie Box Tiffany Blue Coquette Style Korean Vintage Cake Strawberry Fields Cake Thai Coconut Ondeh Ondeh Cake #tiktoksg #whattoeat #whattoplay #muslimfriendly #singapore #cake #foodtok ♬ Magnetic - ILLIT
Here's a look at some of the bakes available for order:
Tiffany Blue Coquette Style Korean Vintage Cake
This cake was specially baked by the team for Mothership, an example of how guests can customise their cake designs.
Thai Coconut Ondeh Ondeh Cake (from S$32.95)
Pandan chiffon cake with fresh whipped Thai coconut cream, caramelised gula melaka and shredded coconut.
Salted Caramel Hazelnut Cake (from S$32.95)
Chocolate chiffon cake with Belgian chocolate Chantilly cream, salted caramel and crushed hazelnuts.
Strawberry Fields Cake (from S$32.95)
Vanilla chiffon cake with strawberry Chantilly cream, strawberry compote and white chocolate pearls.
Assorted brownie box (from S$39.95)
The flavours included in this box are:
- Chocolate Mint Brownie
- Floral Rose Blondie
- Crunchy Speculoos Blondie
- Midnight Chocolate Brownie
Top photos by Celeste Ng
