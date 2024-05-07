Back

Man, 38, taken to hospital after lorry & truck accident on PIE

A 37-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Daniel Seow | May 07, 2024, 05:47 PM

An accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (May 6) involving a lorry and a truck resulted in a 38-year male lorry passenger being sent to hospital.

Image via Mothership reader.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that the accident occurred at around 4:50pm along the PIE towards Tuas, before the Jalan Bahar exit.

The aftermath

Pictures and videos of the accident's aftermath were shared by a Mothership reader.

Image via Mothership reader.

A white lorry and green truck were stationary at the expressway's left-most road shoulder following the accident.

The collision appeared to have damaged the left side of the lorry and the right side of the truck.

The front of the lorry was caved in, and its windscreen shattered.

SCDF personnel were also seen at the scene.

Trapped passenger rescued by SCDF

SCDF said their team found a person trapped in the lorry's passenger seat, and rescued them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The male lorry passenger was then conveyed to National University Hospital (NUH).

Police confirmed with Mothership that a 37-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Mothership reader

