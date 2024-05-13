Taiwanese rapper OSN performing at S'pore Esplanade Theatre on Oct. 19

Taiwanese rapper OSN will be holding his first solo concert in Singapore on Oct. 19.
OSN is known for his hit single, "Without You".
He made the concert announcement on his Instagram page on May 13.
The show will be held at the Esplanade Theatre, and are priced from S$98 to S$228, excluding booking fees.
Tickets will go on sale on May 14 on Biz Trends Media's ticketing platform.
He was last in Singapore last November, when he performed here as part of the YES 933 Hits Fest.
