M'sian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi opening in S'pore by Sep. 2024

Malaysian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi will be opening in Singapore in the third quarter of 2024.

The brand is known for its coffee and thick egg tarts. They also serve up dishes such as nasi lemak, mee siam and polo buns.

This will be their first overseas outlet.

Oriental Kopi's venture into Singapore is in partnership with Paradise Group, which owns multiple eateries such as Paradise Dynasty, Beauty in The Pot, and Canton Paradise.

Slated to open eight Singapore outlets in three years

While the location of Oriental Kopi's first Singapore outlet has yet to be confirmed — the only hint we have so far is that it will be in a "prime location", Paradise Group shared that they are intending to open eight stores locally in the next three years.

Oriental Kopi currently has 14 outlets and two merchandise stores in Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Mothership has observed long queues at their Johor Bahru outlets, including those at Mid Valley Southkey, City Square and AEON Tebaru City.

While takeaway queues for their drinks and egg tarts move briskly, dine-in queues often require about an hour's wait during peak periods.

