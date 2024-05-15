Indonesian singer Niki to perform in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2025

Indonesian singer Niki is returning to Singapore soon.

The "lowkey" singer announced her upcoming world tour, with Singapore as one of her stops.

The Singapore leg of the tour will be happening on Feb. 18, 2025

More details will be released at a later date.

Her upcoming tour schedule also features shows in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and other Asian cities.

Last in Singapore in September 2023

She last performed at The Star Theatre on Dec. 6, 2022, when she was here for her "Nicole World Tour".

Last September, she took the stage at the F1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix 2023.

She's known for songs like "Indigo" and "High School in Jakarta".

Top images via @nikizefanya/Instagram