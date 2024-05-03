Nicole Scherzinger, previously part of Pussycat Dolls, visits Haw Par Villa in S'pore

Nicole Scherzinger, who was previously part of the girl group Pussycat Dolls, arrived in Singapore for a visit.

Videos and photos of Scherzinger's time on the island first appeared on her Instagram account on May 1.

She was seen at Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay area.

The reel showed her dancing and mouthing the words to Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em".

A subsequent video on May 2 showed her in multiple outfit changes strutting her stuff at some of her "favourite locations", which included Haw Par Vila.

The post was accompanied by a caption that said her visit was in collaboration with Visit Singapore, which is to promote tourism here.

A third video showed Scherzinger at her shoot at Haw Par Villa, which included an outtake of her being goofy.

The 45-year-old singer, dancer, and talent show judge said while singling out a statue at Haw Par Villa: "I want to know what this guy's smoking?"

A voice off-camera said: "I think this guy's smoking opium."

Scherzinger retorted: "I thought this was a religious site."

Haw Par Villa is in fact a theme park located along Pasir Panjang Road in Singapore.

It contains over 1,000 statues and 150 giant dioramas depicting scenes from Chinese literature, folklore, legends, history, as well as from key Chinese religions, Taoism, Buddhism, and Confucianism.

