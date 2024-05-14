S'pore's 26th polyclinic opens a few minutes' walk from Khatib MRT station

Singapore has welcomed its 26th polyclinic, this time located in Khatib.

Khatib Polyclinic officially opened on May 13, 2024 — just a few minutes' walk away from Khatib MRT station.

Originally set to open in 2023, the clinic's opening was delayed due to the pandemic.

Expects 800 patients a day

The clinic expects to see about 800 patient visits per day, The Straits Times heard in a media briefing on May 9.

It is expected to serve around 80,000 residents living in the area, of which 15 per cent are 65 years old and older.

Catering to elder patients

Khatib Polyclinic has also identified about 10,000 patients who are eligible to be enrolled on Healthier SG, which lets those aged 40 choose a long-term family doctor.

The clinic is also piloting an initiative that involves it partnering with five active ageing centres (AACs) nearby to organise exercises, social activities, and talks.

These include classes for pilates, cooking, and drawing, according to ST.

Online consultations

Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli was present at the opening of the polyclinic.

During his speech then, Masagos lauded the new clinic's use of technology, spotlighting its telemedicine services.

He noted that over the years, more patients have been opting for telemedicine, as they find it more convenient than face-to-face consultations with doctors.

"As a new polyclinic, Khatib Polyclinic is leveraging telemedicine to bring care into the community, and right into the homes of patients," he stated.

For instance, paediatric patients can receive video consultations from Tele-Dietitians, who can observe parents, grandparents, and caregivers with their children during mealtimes.

Dietitians will be able to intervene in real time, providing practical advice on weaning diets and special diets.

Apart from this, new Self-Help Blood Pressure Stations in the clinic will be able to automatically transmit readings to patients’ records for easy access during consultations.

