About 10,000 new homes could be built in Sengkang

Near the Seletar Aerospace Park.

Belmont Lay | May 09, 2024, 07:11 PM

About 10,000 new homes could be built in Fernvale North in Sengkang.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is preparing an 18.9ha site for housing there, The Straits Times reported.

The area is bounded by Jalan Kayu, Fernvale Street, the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and the upcoming Sengkang West Drive.

Parks, a place of worship and a health and medical facility, are earmarked for development at the new residential estate, proposed amendments to the URA master plan released on April 29 revealed.

The site is located near the Seletar Aerospace Park and an industrial area in Seletar West that will be developed.

The site, about the size of 35 football fields, is expected to have a mix of public and private projects, ST reported, citing property analysts.

They estimated between 8,000 and 12,000 homes to be built.

Two LRT stations, Thanggam and Kupang, as well as Sengkang Riverside Park will be located this new estate.

Top photo via Google Maps

