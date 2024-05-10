NCT Dream & Casetify open 3-storey interactive pop-up store in Seoul

In collaboration with tech accessory brand Casetify, K-pop group NCT Dream has launched a pop-up store in Seoul, South Korea.

Called the "Dream Night Chit Chat Pop-up", the store features exclusive merchandise extending across three floors, and will run till May 13.

The NCT Dream members also graced the pop-up on May 9, the day it opened its doors to the public.

Here’s what the collection features:

From May 16, the "Dream Night Chit Chat" collection will be available online via Casetify’s website and application, as well as across all Casetify outlets in South Korea.

However, certain items displayed in store are exclusive to the pop-up, and will not be available for purchase on the website.

Quest for exclusive NCT Dream wallpapers

The pop-up also has interactive elements that send fans on a series of “missions”.

Visitors who’d like to participate will be given a map with clues, in addition to a UV light pen. Using the pen, fans will have to search for the seven hidden signatures left by each member across the store.

Upon finding all the signatures, fans will receive an NFC chip, from which they can download a phone wallpaper featuring a random NCT Dream member.

NCT Dream x Casetify "Dream Night Chit Chat" Pop-up

Address: 15-1, Seoulsup 4-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Opening hours: 12pm to 8pm, till May 13

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin