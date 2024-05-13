Back

Murali Pillai & Shawn Huang appointed to new roles in Lawrence Wong's govt

Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as the next prime minister on May 15.

Belmont Lay | May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 13 accepted the president's invitation to form the next government.

This is two days before Wong's swearing-in on May 15 as the next prime minister.

Changes to the cabinet and other appointments have been announced.

The last reshuffle was in 2022.

Murali Pillai

Murali Pillai will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Transport.

He has been a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2016, and serves in the Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency (SMC).

Following the 2018 cabinet reshuffle, Pillai was appointed Chairperson of Home Affairs and Law Government Parliamentary Committee.

He is currently appointed as a member of the Public Petitions Committee.

A litigation lawyer in private practice since 1996, he became a senior counsel in 2020.

Prior to practising law, he was a regular senior police officer with the Singapore Police Force.

Shawn Huang

Shawn Huang will be appointed Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.

He has been an MP since 2020, and serves in the Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GMC).

Shawn joined the Republic of Singapore Air Force in 2001 and was formerly a F-16 fighter pilot.

Pillai will be appointed and sworn in on Jul. 1, while Huang will be appointed on May 15 and sworn in on May 24.

Top photos via Parliament Singapore

