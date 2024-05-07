Back

Motorcyclist knocked down by car making U-turn along Killiney Road

Caught on camera.

Seri Mazliana | May 07, 2024, 06:47 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A motorcyclist was knocked off his motorcycle after colliding with a car at Killiney Road in Somerset on May 1, 2024.

Dashcam footage shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on May 6 shows the black sedan trying to make a U-turn along the two-way road before it struck an oncoming motorcycle.

Motorcyclist tried to avoid the car

The motorcyclist, who narrowly missed another silver vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, could be seen attempting to swerve and avoid the black car before the crash.

In the video, a silver car appeared to be moving towards its right to navigate around stationary vehicles along the left side of the road.

This left a narrow gap between the two cars, and the motorcycle subsequently collided with the black car.

GIF via ROADS.sg.

The motorcyclist was flung off his vehicle and landed on the ground.

He got up a few seconds later, picked up his shoe and walked to the side of the road as the car completed its U-turn and pulled over at the other side.

As the car which recorded the incident drove past, the male driver of the black car could be seen alighting and approaching the motorcyclist.

Broken vehicle parts littered the lane where the motorcyclist was struck.

One Facebook user noted that other vehicles have made similar U-turns along Killiney Road in the past, adding that the traffic at the location can be heavy at times.

Screenshot via ROADS.sg on Facebook.

Another user highlighted that the car was moving slowly, compared to the motorcycle.

Screenshot via ROADS.sg on Facebook.

Another user noted that the road is marked with a broken white line in the middle of the road to separate traffic flowing in opposite directions.

The Highway Code states that motorists must "never cross a single continuous or broken white line along the middle of the road" unless they can see that the road ahead is clear.

Top photos via ROADS.sg/Facebook

Fluffy owlets in Telok Blangah draw large crowds, Acres urges to give owl family privacy

The parents' ability to care for its younglings will be affected by the presence of people, Acres highlighted.

May 07, 2024, 08:26 PM

Pet-friendly restaurants, a spa & cafes with good vibes: Why you should check out Clarke Quay in the day

Plenty of options to choose from.

May 07, 2024, 06:59 PM

Teen, 18, to be charged with housebreaking & theft of S$3,400 from minimart in Bukit Merah

Police were alerted on May 6 at around 12pm. The teen was arrested within four hours.

May 07, 2024, 06:55 PM

S'pore woman, 63, arrested for allegedly stealing over 100 pieces of apparel from Harbourfront & Bayfront shops

The total value of the allegedly stolen items was more than S$5,500.

May 07, 2024, 06:41 PM

M’sian anti-corruption agency probing Mahathir says no plans to arrest ex-PM. Yet.

Malaysia's MACC said the investigation is ongoing.

May 07, 2024, 06:35 PM

S'pore Parliament welcomes M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim

Welcome to his Majesty.

May 07, 2024, 05:55 PM

Man, 38, taken to hospital after lorry & truck accident on PIE

A 37-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

May 07, 2024, 05:47 PM

M'sia's Agong calls on President Tharman, PM Lee & DPM Wong in 1st overseas state visit, to S'pore

The Agong is visiting from May 6 to 7.

May 07, 2024, 05:18 PM

Around 20 cyclists in S'pore caught riding in a group of more than 10 & using non-compliant devices

Follow the rules.

May 07, 2024, 04:11 PM

Fatal Tampines accident's traffic junction design based on 'international safety standards'

Such standards include sufficient line of sight for road users to see each other clearly and appropriate kerbs, marking etc.

May 07, 2024, 03:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.