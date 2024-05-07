Motorcyclist knocked down by car making U-turn along Killiney Road

A motorcyclist was knocked off his motorcycle after colliding with a car at Killiney Road in Somerset on May 1, 2024.

Dashcam footage shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on May 6 shows the black sedan trying to make a U-turn along the two-way road before it struck an oncoming motorcycle.

Motorcyclist tried to avoid the car

The motorcyclist, who narrowly missed another silver vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, could be seen attempting to swerve and avoid the black car before the crash.

In the video, a silver car appeared to be moving towards its right to navigate around stationary vehicles along the left side of the road.

This left a narrow gap between the two cars, and the motorcycle subsequently collided with the black car.

The motorcyclist was flung off his vehicle and landed on the ground.

He got up a few seconds later, picked up his shoe and walked to the side of the road as the car completed its U-turn and pulled over at the other side.

As the car which recorded the incident drove past, the male driver of the black car could be seen alighting and approaching the motorcyclist.

Broken vehicle parts littered the lane where the motorcyclist was struck.

One Facebook user noted that other vehicles have made similar U-turns along Killiney Road in the past, adding that the traffic at the location can be heavy at times.

Another user highlighted that the car was moving slowly, compared to the motorcycle.

Another user noted that the road is marked with a broken white line in the middle of the road to separate traffic flowing in opposite directions.

The Highway Code states that motorists must "never cross a single continuous or broken white line along the middle of the road" unless they can see that the road ahead is clear.

