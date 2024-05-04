Michelle Yeoh receives Presidential Medal of Freedom, highest civilian honour of US

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House on May 3.

Yeoh was recognised by a White House statement as an actress "known for her groundbreaking work in a number of blockbusters over four decades".

Highlighting Yeoh's win at the 95th Academy Awards for Best Actress in 2023, the White House said she "continues to shatter stereotypes and enrich American culture".

With the medal, Yeoh followed in the footsteps of actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Meryl Streep.

Highest civilian honour of U.S.

According to the White House, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the U.S.' highest civilian honour.

It is presented to individuals who have made "exemplary contributions" to the prosperity, values, or security of the U.S., world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

While many recipients of the medal are Americans, it has also been awarded to foreigners previously, including British scientist Stephen Hawking and former German Chancellor Angela Merkle.

A total of 19 recipients

18 other individuals also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom alongside Yeoh.

Amongst them include Nancy Pelosi, who recently served as the 52nd Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg News and former mayor of New York City.

The White House said that the 19 recipients "built teams, coalitions, movements, organisations, and businesses that shaped America for the better".

"They are the pinnacle of leadership in their fields. They consistently demonstrated over their careers the power of community, hard work, and service."

Top images via The White House/YouTube & Michelle Yeoh/Instagram