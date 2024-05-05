Back

9 men in S'pore, aged 26-71, to be charged for outrage of modesty in separate cases

The victims included three men and a boy.

Belmont Lay | May 05, 2024, 10:43 AM

Nine men, aged between 26 and 71, will be charged in court on May 6 for their suspected involvement in separate cases of molestation.

The cases are as follows:

On Mar. 30, a 68-year-old man allegedly molested a 43-year-old man at a shop along Marina View.

He was arrested at scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Feb. 24, a 37-year-old man allegedly molested a 18-year-old woman at a beach club along Siloso Beach Walk.

He was arrested at scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

On Feb. 1, a 48-year-old man allegedly molested a 35-year-old woman at a bistro along Selegie Road.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, the police managed to establish the man’s identity.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Jan. 25, a 55-year-old man allegedly molested a 20-year-old man in the lift of a commercial building along Yishun Industrial Street 1.

Through follow-up investigations, the police managed to establish the man’s identity and arrested him on Jan. 27.

The man will be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

On Dec. 14, 2023, a 49-year-old man allegedly molested a 46-year-old woman at a shop along Upper Cross Street.

He was arrested at scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

On Dec. 8, 2023, a 41-year-old man allegedly molested a 40-year-old woman at a commerical building along Kim Seng Promenade.

He was subsequently arrested on Dec. 11.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On Oct. 8, 2023, a 26-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman at the lift lobby of a residential block along Teban Gardens Road.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, the police managed to establish the man’s identity and arrested him within five hours.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On July 21, 2023, a 35-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman, on board a public bus.

He was arrested at scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

On May 17, 2023, a 71-year-old man allegedly molested and insulted the modesty of an 18-year-old man, on board a public bus.

The man also allegedly molested and insulted the modesty of a 15-year-old boy, on board a public train, on May 20, 2023.

Through extensive follow-up investigations and ground enquiries, the police managed to establish the man’s identity.

The man will be charged with four counts of outrage of modesty, and two counts of insulting the modesty of a person.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

