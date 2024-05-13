MCI to be renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information

The Ministry of Information and Communication (MCI) will be renamed the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on May 13, 2024.

The name change will take effect from Jul. 8, 2024.

PMO said the new name will reflect the ministry's role in driving Singapore's national digital agenda.

The PMO added, "The ministry will also continue to oversee information policy and strategy, media development, and public communication efforts."

The last time MCI changed its name was in 2012, when it was renamed from the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Arts (MICA).

