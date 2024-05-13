Back

MCI to be renamed Ministry of Digital Development & Information

The new name reflects the ministry's role in driving Singapore's digital agenda, said the PMO.

Matthias Ang | May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Ministry of Information and Communication (MCI) will be renamed the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), on May 13, 2024.

The name change will take effect from Jul. 8, 2024.

PMO said the new name will reflect the ministry's role in driving Singapore's national digital agenda.

The PMO added, "The ministry will also continue to oversee information policy and strategy, media development, and public communication efforts."

The last time MCI changed its name was in 2012, when it was renamed from the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Arts (MICA).

Top photo via MCI/Facebook

Lawrence Wong once described new DPM Gan Kim Yong as a 'great mentor'

They described their working relationship as "enjoyable".

May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

S'pore cabinet reshuffle 2024: Low Yen Ling, Desmond Tan & Rahayu Mahzam promoted

The appointments will be made on May 15.

May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

Murali Pillai & Shawn Huang appointed to new roles in Lawrence Wong's govt

Lawrence Wong will be sworn in as the next prime minister on May 15.

May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

Gan Kim Yong appointed S'pore's new DPM

New cabinet lineup.

May 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

M'sia orangutan walks into cafe & helps itself to cold drink in cafe fridge without paying

Apes together strong.

May 13, 2024, 04:17 PM

Digital lock prices from S$279 & up to 20% off at Kaadas NEX Serangoon from May 18-24

Deals that are almost too good to be true.

May 13, 2024, 04:05 PM

Cruise centre at HarbourFront to move, merge with Marina Bay Cruise Centre

The consolidation will help to create a continuous promenade as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

May 13, 2024, 04:04 PM

'Queen of Tears' actress Kim Jiwon in S'pore for Bulgari event on May 13, 2024

Happy tears.

May 13, 2024, 03:54 PM

Terrace house in Katong burns down

Occupants from the affected unit, as well as neighbouring units had evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival.

May 13, 2024, 03:07 PM

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly throwing incense burner, porcelain vase, wooden drawer, packet of soil from Choa Chu Kang block

He was arrested within two hours.

May 13, 2024, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.