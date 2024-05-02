Dian Xiao Er S’pore’s discount for couples based on years married extended to 3 more outlets

If you're married and looking for a good date night deal, this one's for you.

Dian Xiao Er has extended its married couple discount to three more outlets in the north and west parts of Singapore.

Three more outlets

The amount of the discount is equivalent to the length of the couple's marriage.

So 30 years = 30 per cent, 50 years = 50 per cent. You get the gist.

The discount was previously only available at four Dian Xiao Er outlets: City Square, Downtown East, Jewel Changi, and Tampines 1.

Dian Xiao Er announced on Facebook on May 2, 2024 that the discount has been offered to three more outlets: Causeway Point, Lot One, and Northpoint City.

Terms and conditions

Before you head down to the nearest outlet, however, take note of the terms and conditions.

Both husband and wife must be present to redeem the discount, and must show their marriage certificate — hard or soft copy — for verification.

The discount is available from Monday to Thursday, excluding the eve of public holiday and public holiday, and reservations must be made at least three days in advance.

Top image from Dian Xiao Er/Facebook and Mi Bome/Google Maps