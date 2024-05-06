Maris Stella High School to be rebuilt, primary section to go co-ed in 2027

Maris Stella High School will be rebuilt from 2027 to 2029.

The school will move into two holding sites in 2027, with the primary section moving to the former MacPherson Primary School site, and the secondary section moving to the former Bedok North Secondary School site.

The rebuilding of the school is to provide better facilities and enhance educational experiences for both primary and secondary school students, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a press release on May 6.

Maris Stella High School (MSHS)'s primary section will also become co-educational from 2027, and look into increasing its Primary 1 intake in 2027.

Campuses to be rebuilt at permanent sites

The campuses of MSHS (Primary) and MSHS (Secondary) will be rebuilt at their permanent sites at 25 Mount Vernon Road from 2027 to 2029.

In the meantime, MSHS (Primary) will be held at the former MacPherson Primary School site at 2 Mattar Road, while MSHS (Secondary) will be at the former Bedok North Secondary School site at 20 Jalan Damai.

Both sites are less than 5km away from their original locations, according to Google Maps.

MOE said MSHS (Primary) will operate with a "partial single-session" arrangement at the holding site, to accommodate the larger intake.

"When its permanent campus is ready, tentatively in 2030, MSHS (Primary) will revert to operating on a single-session basis," MOE said.

MSHS (Secondary) will remain as an all-boys school "for now", said MOE.

Woodlands Ring Secondary School to also be rebuilt

Woodlands Ring Secondary School (WRSS) will also have its campus rebuilt.

During the rebuilding, WRSS will be held at the current Fuchun Secondary School (FCSS) site.

It was previously announced that WRSS and FCSS would be merging.

MOE confirmed on May 6 that there was "no change" to the plan for the schools to merge from January 2025.

Rebuilding works are expected to be completed in December 2028.

Top image via Maris Stella High School on Facebook