M'sia man drags monitor lizard out by its tail & swings it around before throwing it into kerb

Sir, this ain't shot put.

Julia Yee | May 05, 2024, 11:31 AM

A monitor lizard in Malaysia found itself dragged by its tail and mercilessly spun around by a man.

After apparently having some fun with his theatrics, the man flung the animal onto the side of the road, where it slammed into the kerb.

Spins lizard around

In a video posted by Malaysia News Eyes, a man with bleached hair was seen dragging the lizard out the doors of a shop's premises.

Cigarette dangling from his mouth, the man pulled the lizard out a narrow opening from a door left ajar.

Gif via Malaysia News Eyes/Facebook

Without pausing, the man proceeded to swing the lizard forcefully around, causing it to hit surrounding objects.

Spurred on by the high-pitched shrieks of a mother and daughter from the establishment — according to the video's caption — the man continued spinning the lizard around at the car park.

Gif via Malaysia News Eyes/Facebook

One of the women shouted: "Eh eh don’t beat it to death!"

His finale involved flinging the animal towards the road.

Gif via Malaysia News Eyes/Facebook

The lizard was sent flying and it hit the concrete kerb.

The man was seen advancing towards the lizard once again before the video cut off.

When you see a monitor lizard

Monitor lizards are naturally shy, and most of them tend to avoid humans.

They typically do not attack unless provoked.

If you happen to chance upon one of these creatures, NParks' advice is to just leave them alone.

