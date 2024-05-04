S'pore man, 22, arrested after allegedly clinging onto armoured vehicle carrying cash for 850m along Stamford Road

The Singapore police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to enter an armoured vehicle while appearing intoxicated along Queen Street in Bugis at around 3am on May 3.

At the time of the incident, Auxiliary Police Force (APF) officers were loading cash cartridges into the vehicle, according to a news release issued by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Upon noticing the man, the APF officers told him to leave the place and drove off in the vehicle.

However, when the officers were travelling along Stamford Road, they found out that the man had allegedly been clinging to the rear vehicle door for about 850m between Victoria Street and Stamford Road.

When the officers stopped and alighted, the man allegedly stepped down from the vehicle immediately and walked away.

Arrested man within two hours of report

The police said they received a call for assistance from the APF officers about the man at around 4:20am on Friday.

Within two hours of the report, officers from the Central Police Division arrested the man along Stamford Road through follow-up investigations.

The man was charged in court on May 4 with the offence of drunkenness in public places causing annoyance.

If convicted, the accused could have been fined up to S$1,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Top image via Google Maps