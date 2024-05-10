S'porean man, 27, failed to return gun after duty, arrested 2.5 hours later in Victoria Street mall following manhunt

A 27-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a shopping mall at Victoria Street within two-and-a-half hours after the police received a report of him carrying a fully loaded firearm.

Failed to return weapon

On May 9, at about 9:50pm, the police were alerted by Certis officers that the auxiliary police officer deployed at Changi Airport had failed to return his service revolver, ammunition and baton to the armoury after he concluded his duty.

The suspect, a Certis officer holding the rank of sergeant, had reported to work and drawn his revolver prior to the commencement of his deployment at 7:30am.

He ended his shift at 7:45pm and changed out of his uniform.

At 8:30pm, it was found that he had failed to return his Taurus revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and straight extendable baton.

The items were left in a pouch with him.

At 8:36pm, the armoury system issued an alert that the man had failed to return his equipment.

Found man in Bugis area

Through extensive follow-up and with the aid of images of from CCTVs and police cameras, the police quickly established his whereabouts.

A manhunt involving more than 100 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Central Police Division, Bedok Police Division, Airport Police Division, and Special Operations Command ensued.

The man was later found within a shopping mall along Victoria Street in the wee hours of May 10.

He was compliant during arrest and did not draw his weapon.

No civilians were injured during his arrest and the revolver was not discharged throughout.

All equipment issued to the man was successfully recovered.

Public not alerted

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Zhang Weihan said: "The man involved in the unlawful carrying of a firearm has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and abused the firearms entrusted to him for his duties."

Zhang also said the authorities made a deliberate choice not to inform the public about the incident.

He explained the authorities made a calculated decision as they felt ground officers had a good chance of apprehending the suspect.

He also said that "if we had gone ahead to warn the public, then what might have happened is it could have triggered a reaction from the person who was carrying the firearm”.

Certis response

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Certis spokesperson said that the officer is currently suspended from service.

"Certis has put in place stringent systems and processes to detect and deal with such incidents in a timely manner, including a warning system that triggers an alert when a firearm is not returned post-duty," the spokesperson said.

Certis will be assisting the police in investigations, he added.

Will be charged on May 11

The man will be charged in court on May 11 for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

The police also intends to send the man for a psychiatric assessment.

If found guilty, he can be liable to an imprisonment term of five to 14 years and not less than six strokes of the cane.

Top photo via Mothership