Back

S'porean man, 27, failed to return gun after duty, arrested 2.5 hours later in Victoria Street mall following manhunt

He failed to return his Taurus revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and a straight extendable baton.

Ruth Chai | May 10, 2024, 05:18 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 27-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in a shopping mall at Victoria Street within two-and-a-half hours after the police received a report of him carrying a fully loaded firearm.

Failed to return weapon

On May 9, at about 9:50pm, the police were alerted by Certis officers that the auxiliary police officer deployed at Changi Airport had failed to return his service revolver, ammunition and baton to the armoury after he concluded his duty.

The suspect, a Certis officer holding the rank of sergeant, had reported to work and drawn his revolver prior to the commencement of his deployment at 7:30am.

He ended his shift at 7:45pm and changed out of his uniform.

At 8:30pm, it was found that he had failed to return his Taurus revolver, 10 rounds of ammunition and straight extendable baton.

Photo via Mothership

Photo via Mothership

The items were left in a pouch with him.

At 8:36pm, the armoury system issued an alert that the man had failed to return his equipment.

Found man in Bugis area

Through extensive follow-up and with the aid of images of from CCTVs and police cameras, the police quickly established his whereabouts.

A manhunt involving more than 100 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, Central Police Division, Bedok Police Division, Airport Police Division, and Special Operations Command ensued.

The man was later found within a shopping mall along Victoria Street in the wee hours of May 10.

He was compliant during arrest and did not draw his weapon.

No civilians were injured during his arrest and the revolver was not discharged throughout.

All equipment issued to the man was successfully recovered.

Public not alerted

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Zhang Weihan said: "The man involved in the unlawful carrying of a firearm has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and abused the firearms entrusted to him for his duties."

Zhang also said the authorities made a deliberate choice not to inform the public about the incident.

He explained the authorities made a calculated decision as they felt ground officers had a good chance of apprehending the suspect.

He also said that "if we had gone ahead to warn the public, then what might have happened is it could have triggered a reaction from the person who was carrying the firearm”.

Certis response

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Certis spokesperson said that the officer is currently suspended from service.

"Certis has put in place stringent systems and processes to detect and deal with such incidents in a timely manner, including a warning system that triggers an alert when a firearm is not returned post-duty," the spokesperson said.

Certis will be assisting the police in investigations, he added.

Will be charged on May 11

The man will be charged in court on May 11 for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

The police also intends to send the man for a psychiatric assessment.

If found guilty, he can be liable to an imprisonment term of five to 14 years and not less than six strokes of the cane.

Top photo via Mothership

Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurses to get flexible shifts by end-2024

90 per cent of nurses have opted in.

May 10, 2024, 05:34 PM

Using economic & financial tools for geopolitical aims could have profound implications for global stability: Lawrence Wong Economist interview

Wong said that Singapore did not consider social media a national security issue.

May 10, 2024, 05:30 PM

Beach Road killing: Woman, 37, suspected of slaying man, 56, ran fashion boutique at Parklane Shopping Mall

It has been closed for a year.

May 10, 2024, 05:27 PM

Ponggol Seafood restaurant near Punggol jetty shuts down after over 50 years in business

Business took a hit over the years..

May 10, 2024, 02:37 PM

Low cost carrier announces suspension of daily flights between Hong Kong & S'pore 2 weeks after launch

The airline cited the "latest market conditions" as a factor.

May 10, 2024, 01:56 PM

S'pore to have Porsche Experience Centre by 2027 & wellness attraction at Marina South by 2030

Different strokes for different folks.

May 10, 2024, 01:45 PM

Justin Bieber, 30, & Hailey Bieber, 27, expecting 1st child together

Baby, baby, baby, oh~

May 10, 2024, 12:34 PM

KidZania S’pore at Sentosa reopens on May 16 with more jobs for kids to role play

When you're a kid, you want to be an adult.

May 10, 2024, 11:46 AM

Indonesian pancake vendor makes downpayment on house with coins he saved for 3 years

Inspiring.

May 10, 2024, 11:39 AM

377A repeal, tudung, 5-day work week: Changes to S'pore governance after 20 years of PM Lee

When he took over as PM in 2004, he said it was a generational change. Now, he is passing the baton to the next generation.

May 10, 2024, 11:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.