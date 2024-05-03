Back

M'sian man to drive around the world in his Perodua Kenari over 3 years

He also wants to introduce Malaysia to the world.

Daniel Seow | May 03, 2024, 06:42 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man from Sarawak, Malaysia recently started on a solo road trip around the world, on Wednesday (May 1).

The vehicle of choice? His trusty domestically manufactured Perodua Kenari.

Jack Voon, 47, estimated that the expedition will span roughly 200,000km and take him across 108 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America, according to The Star.

The flag-off for Voon's trip in Kuantan, Penang, was attended by the chairman of Pahang's unity, tourism and culture committee.

The entire journey is expected to take him three years.

Wants to introduce Malaysia to the world

Voon told The Star that he had dreamt of travelling the world and experiencing the vastness of the globe since a young age.

He also said the journey had an additional objective — to introduce Malaysia to the world, and foster unity and friendship through cultural exchange.

Voon, a digital content creator, said he will be documenting his journey and creating educational and promotional videos.

"I am hopeful this programme will build an opportunity to unite people, broaden our horizons and instil the spirit of adventure while promoting Malaysia to the world,” he added.

He estimated the trip would set him back about RM860,000 (more than S$181,000), which includes telecommunications, fuel, meal, accommodation, insurance, vaccines and visa fees.

The choice of car

So why the Kenari? Voon said the vehicle is "economical" and "safe".

The Perodua Kenari, launched in 2000 by Malaysian car company Perodua, is typically marketed as a budget car.

It is based off a Daihatsu and is a "kei" car, or a compact automobile designed for economical purposes in Japan.

The name Kenari is a Malaysian term equivalent to the word canary, which translates to joy and freedom.

Voon affectionately named his car “小白”  (Little White), according to a Facebook post.

It has been kitted out with the likes of a solar panel, mini fridge, mini stove, spare battery, heating system and halogen headlights.

Cabinets have been installed in the back seat to provide extra storage.

And what you see on the roof is a sleeping cabin capable of withstanding low temperatures — as low as -40°C, Voon claimed in a Facebook video.

Latest update

Voon's latest trip update indicated that his car's rear signal light had been damaged on May 2 after he left it in a parking lot in Terengganu, Malaysia.

"The driver didn't even leave their phone number or any contact details — a hit and run! Guess it's just bad luck, and I have to get it fixed. Sigh!" he wrote.

You can follow updates of Voon's trip on his Facebook page.

Top image from Jack Voon / Facebook

Meteor shower to occur over S'pore, peak activity on May 6, 2024

You could wish upon as many as 30 shooting stars per hour if you find a good place to stargaze.

May 04, 2024, 01:57 PM

S'pore law firm allegedly paid ransom of S$1.89 million after being hit by cyber attack

The claim of a ransom payment was made by an independent website.

May 04, 2024, 12:15 PM

S'porean man mistaken as kidnapper after giving sweets to child in Batam, gets mobbed by locals

Don't take sweets for strangers, goes the saying.

May 04, 2024, 11:52 AM

Torrential rain on May 4 causes delays at Changi Airport, PUB issues flood warnings

Stay safe, and don't forget your umbrellas.

May 04, 2024, 11:40 AM

Despite dyslexia, NUS student started business upcycling textile waste into bags & accessories, now works with Decathlon

Fashionable and sustainable.

May 04, 2024, 09:59 AM

vOilah! Festival kicks off in S'pore, celebrating French culture through the arts

Vive la France!

May 04, 2024, 09:40 AM

Hawker couple, who fell in love while working at Golden Mile Food Centre, to retire

They will start planning for retirement after returning from a family trip to Yunnan.

May 04, 2024, 04:05 AM

We taught HK band Mirror Singlish & they used it at their concert the very next day

Swee la.

May 03, 2024, 11:17 PM

Taiwan to subsidise up to S$41.70/room for tourists visiting Hualien & Taitung

Tourists have reported steered clear from Hualien and the government has noticed.

May 03, 2024, 07:53 PM

Satirical SGAG video portraying security officers as ‘buffoons’ sparks heated spat between security union & industry association

A war of words has broken out.

May 03, 2024, 06:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.