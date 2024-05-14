Back

M'sia police chief blasts FB post encouraging S'pore drivers to use 'nothing to steal' sign when in M'sia

“The post is quite mischievous," a Malaysian police chief said.

Keyla Supharta | May 14, 2024, 05:38 PM

The Malaysian police have slammed a Facebook post encouraging Singaporean drivers to put up a "nothing to steal" sign when visiting Malaysia.

On May 5, Facebook group SG Kaypoh 人！ posted an image of a car with a sign saying: "Please do not break my window again. This car has already been broken into— there is nothing to steal."

There was no indication where the car with the sign was actually located.

The accompanying caption said: "Singapore vehicles need this when entering Malaysia".

“The post is quite mischievous"

The post has since been criticised by many commenters, including from the Malaysian police.

Johor Bahru South OCPD Asst Comm Raub Selamat told The Star that the post left a bad taste and the message did not accurately represent the reality.

“The post is quite mischievous. Police are always committed to ensuring the safety of all, including Singaporeans who come here," Raub said.

The police chief added that about 250,000 Singapore-registered cars enter Johor Bahru daily.

"If all of these cars have their windows smashed, then we would see long lines of people lodging reports at police stations here."

Cases involving vehicle break-ins relatively low

Raub also said that the number of cases involving vehicle break-ins is relatively low and these are usually isolated incidents.

Not only that, but the police have also received reports that Malaysia-registered vehicles are being broken into.

Hence, it is incorrect to insinuate that Singapore-registered vehicles are the prime target of thieves, he said.

Raub added that the police have increased their patrols, especially at night as a part of their crime prevention initiative.

He encouraged car owners to do their part and refrain from leaving valuables inside their vehicles, which should also not be parked in dimly lit or secluded areas.

Top image via s c/Google Map and SG Kaypoh 人！/Facebook

