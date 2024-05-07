Back

Woman's lost & found poster for S$365 AirPods in Choa Chu Kang says she's got eczema in ears

The AirPods were a gift from her boyfriend to commemorate their fifth anniversary.

Winnie Li | May 07, 2024, 02:05 AM

To celebrate their fifth anniversary of dating, a woman's boyfriend lived frugally to save enough money to buy his partner a pair of Apple AirPods worth around S$365.

However, the woman ended up losing the earpieces.

As the Airpods carry special meaning for her, she immediately embarked on a two-hour search in Choa Chu Kang, having misplaced them on May 1 afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Left on bus service 301 route

According to the woman, surnamed Wang (transliteration from Mandarin), she boarded bus service 301 from Block 803 Keat Hong Close at 5:40pm on May 1.

After alighting at Choa Chu Kang bus interchange, she started walking towards Lot One mall.

On her way there, a notification suddenly popped up on her phone, informing her that her AirPods were no longer with her.

Thinking her AirPods must have slid through her pocket, Wang tried to locate her AirPods through "Find Me".

She then noticed that her AirPods were travelling along the bus service 301 route.

Last appeared at block

Subsequently, Wang arrived at Block 801B Keat Hong Close, where her AirPods supposedly ended up at.

She then visited the second to the thirteenth floor of the public housing block and asked about three units on each floor whether the residents had seen her AirPods.

"I knocked door to door, but after two hours, I still couldn't find my AirPods. Some of the residents even thought I was suspicious, so I had to lodge a police report."

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that a report was lodged, and investigations are underway.

Someone tried to use Wang's AirPods

While searching for her AirPods, Wang set the device as "lost".

This allowed Wang to track when her AirPods were used, while preventing other iCloud users from registering her device.

"My notification told me someone had tried to use my AirPods twice, but both attempts failed," revealed Wang.

Lost and found poster at block

Wang eventually decided to put up a "Lost and Found" poster on the signboard next to the elevator of Block 801B Keat Hong Close.

In the poster, Wang included a photo of her AirPods and said it was "last tracked at this block".

"If you are in possession of my lost item, please contact me. A S$20 reward will be given upon meetup," the poster read.

Wang also highlighted that she had marked the AirPods as lost and made a police report.

In a handwritten sidenote, Wang cautioned that she currently suffers from eczema inside her ears and whoever tries to use her AirPods will be at risk of getting a bacterial infection.

"There are also obvious blood stains on the earbuds," she added.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

