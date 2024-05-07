Back

Have you seen this preppy-looking lizard wearing a scarf in S'pore? Please contact NParks as it's not supposed to look preppy or wear a scarf.

The authorities can try to remove the thing from its neck in case the monitor lizard outgrows it.

Belmont Lay | May 07, 2024, 02:37 PM

This summer, a new look for wildlife has debuted: A scarf for a monitor lizard.

A photo of a preppy-looking reptile was shared to the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on May 5, to the delight and dismay of many.

via Puay-Lit Tan

According to the caption, the monitor lizard hugging a tree trunk with a contraption best described as a "scarf" around its neck was spotted at Bukit Batok Nature Park.

Even though it looks cute and might be able to steal your girl, it is not supposed to look this fashionable.

The post's caption added that the National Parks Board (NParks) has been informed and park rangers will keep a lookout for this creature and intervene, likely by freeing it from the contraption.

Responses by those concerned pointed out that the monitor lizard could outgrow the scarf and were worried it might hinder its ability to consume food in time to come.

Members of the public who spot this monitor lizard can contact the NParks Animal Response Centre at 1800-476 1600.

Top photo via Puay-Lit Tan

