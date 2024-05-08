Leon Perera to talk about general election & politics at private event at Tanjong Pagar book store

Leon Perera, former Member of Parliament (MP) and Workers’ Party (WP) politician, will be talking about the upcoming general election and the state of politics in Singapore at a private event on May 20.

The session, hosted by Jom, a local digital magazine, will be held at the Book Bar at Duxton Road for 40 pax.

It is marked as a private event from 6pm to 8pm, and only meant for supporters and patrons of Jom.

It is fully subscribed, according to Jom.

Details about the event were made public, but additional information was reserved for the subscribers.

There are three tiers of subscription for Jom: Member (S$96), supporter (S$255) and patron (S$950).

The Jom description of Perera's background read: "In July 2023, Leon resigned from the party on pain of expulsion."

"He continues to be involved in civil society, holding fast to the view that political balance and pluralism are necessary for our country's progress."

Jom has also solicited questions for Perera, inviting those with queries to send them over email.

Sample questions include, "What's your view on the electorate's preferences, particularly swing voters?", as well as "How do you feel about WP's prospects at the next GE?"

