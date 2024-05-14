Krispy Kreme Korea has limited-time Pokémon doughnuts from S$3.17

Krispy Kreme in South Korea is selling Pokémon doughnuts.
Five variations are available as part of the limited-time collab:
Psyduck (3,400 won or S$3.36)
Pikachu (3,600 won or S$3.56)
Jigglypuff (3,400 won or S$3.36)
Diglett (3,400 won or S$3.36)
Ditto (3,200 won or S$3.17)
They can be purchased separately, or as part of a set.
One of the sets sold by Krispy Kreme is the Pokémon Village half dozen (17,500 won or S$17.30), which consists of one each of the Pokémon treats, along with one original glazed doughnut.
Unfortunately, there are no concrete plans to introduce this to other Krispy Kreme outlets globally.
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin
