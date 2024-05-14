Back

2 girls, aged 14 & 16, sat on window ledge of KK Hospital, coaxed to safety

Negotiators from the Crisis Negotiation Unit were at the scene to provide support.

Belmont Lay | May 14, 2024, 05:41 PM

Two girls, who were hospitalised at KK Hospital, apparently sat at the window ledge of the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force personnel attended to the incident.

It took at least an hour and a half to persuade the two of them to come down, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

An eyewitness tipped the Chinese media off about the presence of two fire trucks, a Red Rhino vehicle and an ambulance parked at the waiting area on the first floor of the hospital on May 13 at about 9:20pm.

An unidentified eyewitness told Zaobao: "It was said that the two individuals were young girls, and they were both hospitalised patients. The two left their ward, walked through the office area, and climbed out of the window."

Sat at third or fourth floor window sill

A girl wearing a blue hospital gown was seen sitting cross-legged on the third or fourth floor window sill.

Several police officers appeared to have been communicating with her.

SCDF personnel set up air cushions below her.

The Singapore Police Force told Zaobao that negotiators from the Crisis Negotiation Unit were at the scene to provide support.

The police said two girls, aged 14 and 16, were later referred for psychological evaluation under the Mental Health Act.

No one was injured in the incident.

KKH said it is investigating the incident and that the persons involved are currently safe and receiving treatment and assistance.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photo via Lianhe Zaobao

