M'sia Agong Sultan Ibrahim visiting S'pore, 1st overseas State Visit

The Malaysian Agong (king), Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is in Singapore on a two-day state visit, at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

He will be in Singapore from May 6 to 7, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press statement on May 5.

This is the king's first state visit overseas since his ascent to the throne on Jan. 31 this year.

A royal welcome

Besides Sultan Ibrahim, the Malaysian delegation also includes his wife Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, as well as the Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, and other senior officials.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan was present at Sultan Ibrahim's departure ceremony in Johor, and accompanied him to Singapore.

After arriving in Singapore on May 6, Sultan Ibrahim and his wife received a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and called on President Tharman.

They were also hosted to a state banquet in their honour by President and Mrs Tharman.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will also separately call on and host meals for the royal couple.

The rest of the king's programme

Sultan Ibrahim will be hosted to a tour of the Parliament Chambers by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, where he will observe parliamentary proceedings.

He is also scheduled to visit the Thomson–East Coast line, accompanied by Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat.

In a press release, the Malaysian foreign affairs ministry stated that Ibrahim will also inspect the progress of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project.

Part of a vibrant and warm relationship

The visit reflects the "excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia" as well as the "mutual commitment to expanding ties", said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Likewise, the Malaysian foreign affairs ministry described Singapore-Malaysia relations as "long-standing and dynamic", and said the visit reaffirms a "shared commitment to deepen and diversify cooperation between the two countries".

The Malaysian ministry also pointed out the strong economic ties between Singapore and Malaysia, who were each other's second largest global trading partner "for more than a decade".

Sultan Ibrahim, who is also Sultan of Johor, has visited Singapore several times before, though this is his first visit since becoming Agong.

Most recently, he called on PM Lee for dinner at the Istana in October 2023.

